This M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD is now $300 off at $1,199 shipped

This deal likely won’t last long considering much of the fantastic M3 MacBook Air back to school deals are beginning to dwindle, but over at Amazon you will find the 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M3 chip and a 512GB internal SSD down at $1,199 shipped. That’s $300 off the regular $1,499 price tag and the lowest price we can find. While just about all of the models we have been tracking on sale as of late have topped out at $250 off, this is clearly even more than that and a great option if this is the configuration you had your eye on. Just be sure to head below for additional 16GB options as well.

For some, the 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD combo in the model we are featuring at $300 off this morning is a bit of an odd duck. Clearly it’s the 16GB variants most folks are after and with many leveraging cloud and external storage options, it is the memory most folks seem to favor. Understandable.

If you fall into the category, and aren’t enticed by the elevated $300 discount here today, there are some other options to consider right now that are still sitting at solid prices. The most notable of which, if you ask me, is B&H’s deal on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and the 256GB of storage at $1,099. This is in fact the lowest price we have tracked on a 16GB machine.

You’re sacrificing on the storage capacity, sure, but it’s hard to deny the value of a current-generation MacBook that isn’t going to get refreshed until 2025 at a price like this for a configuration with 16GB of memory – it is $200 off right now.

And be sure to scope out the deal we spotted late yesterday that marks the return of all-time low pricing on the current MacBook Pro lineup.

M3 MacBook Air 15-inch features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!