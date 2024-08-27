mophie’s new 30W powerstations debut today with AC and built-in USB-C cables, buy two at 30% off

It’s been a busy day in new product releases, and next up is ZAGG with its refreshed lineup of powerstation gear. We have been featuring the ZAGG accessories and mophie powerstations around for years – we just tested out its new iPhone 15 juice pack battery case and I still use/love its fabric-wrapped 45W 20,000mAh powerstation pro – but now the brand is ready to unleash its latest with three updated models and some integrated USB-C cable action. Head below for a closer look at each of them and some launch bundle deals too.

ZAGG’s refreshed mophie powerstation lineup

Today’s new releases consist of upgraded versions of the mophie powerstation plus mini, powerstation plus, and powerstation plus ultra, each with a somewhat unique feature set and varying degrees of power output.

Firstly, each model features an elevated physical design with an aluminum frame and a soft-touch silicone exterior, alongside integrated no-memory cables (much tougher to get tangled up) and cord management systems. The latter of which being a feature we are seeing more and more these days as a way to bring your everyday carry requirements down to a minimum.

All three deliver two-way charging action, allowing users to “charge the power bank through the same USB-C cable or port they use to charge their device,” alongside “pass-through Priority+ charging to intelligently ensure your device receives power first.” But the higher-end variant also includes AC prongs to connect it directly to an outlet.

Let’s take a closer look at how each model in the lineup stacks up alongside the subsequent pricing:

powerstation plus mini $49.95 Input – 18W Output USB-C port – 18W Output cable – 20W



Perfect for those on the go, the powerstation plus mini packs a punch in a compact, portable design.

powerstation plus $79.95 Input/output – 30W (USB-C port and integrated cables)



Elevate your charging experience with the powerstation plus, offering even greater capacity and sleek design.

powerstation plus ultra $99.95 Input/output – 30W (USB-C port and integrated cables)



The ultimate power companion, the powerstation plus ultra is built for those who demand more.

Powerstation Plus Ultra is the most convenient way to charge your devices on-the-go. Get fast charging speed with the 30W USB-C port. Powerstation Plus Ultra also has integrated USB-C and Lightning cables, so you can just plug your devices into the powerstation and start charging. Get a 50% phone charge in 25 minutes. Slip Powerstation Plus Ultra in your bag and power on.

As promised, you can also save 30% off your order when you bundle two or more in your cart. And keep in mind, this particular promotion applies to a whole lot more than just the new power stations debuting today – you’ll find MagSafe chargers, iPad keyboard cases, iPhone cases, and much more here. You can browse through all of the eligible items right here.

