Slip Jackery’s 290Wh Explorer power station into your travel bag at return $180 low (Reg. $250, today only)

Coming to us via its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it ended last year with a low of $190 during Black Friday sales, with prices immediately undercut in January to the newer $180 low, which repeated again in July and back at the top of this month too. It’s coming in once more in time for those late summer to fall outings as another $70 markdown that returns costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You won’t currently find this model available in new condition on Amazon either, only a refurbished option for $149.

A wonderful travel companion that weighs in at 9.6 pounds and can fit right into your backpack or tote bag, the Explorer 290 delivers a 290Wh capacity alongside 200W of power output, peaking at 400W. There are three ways to recharge the battery on this model, either through solar charging, an AC outlet, or a car port – taking somewhere in the range of five to seven hours on average. Thanks to its one AC port, two USB-A ports, and the car port, you’ll be able to recharge up to four devices at once.

If you’re instead looking for a larger model under Jackery’s flag, be sure to check out the brand’s Labor Day Flash sale while its still around for today and tomorrow. You’ll find up to $2,900 discounts on a small selection of units ranging from 1,070Wh to 6,129Wh capacities – whether you just need some weekend support on your next camping trip or reliable home backup power to handle unexpected blackouts. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub where you’ll find more individual discounts and curated sales alike.

Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station features:

200-WATT CONTINUOUS/400W PEAK OUTPUT, COMPACTPerfactly Portable. The Jackery Explorer 290 is small, light and packs a punch.

RV CAMPING/FISHING/OFF-ROAD/HUNTING/GETAWAY/EMERGENCYWith its eco-friendly and quiet features, Explorer 290 is one of the best investments for your outdoor life. Take out and start using power immediately.

CHARGE AND RECHARGEJackery Explorer 290 can charge 4 different devices simultaneously. Such as Mini Fridge, Phone, iPad, Laptop. 3 Ways to Recharge: Solar Panel(5 H), AC Outlet(6 H), Car Outlet(6.5 H).

BUILT-IN MPPT CONTROLLERThe MPPT module is designed inside the power station. By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar panels, MPPT adds up to 23% more solar recharging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!