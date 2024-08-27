Easily tackle projects with two Worx clamping sawhorses at $59 (Best in years, 30% off)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find two Worx WX065 Clamping Sawhorses with Bar Clamps for $59 shipped. Usually sold for $85, you’re looking at more than 30% off or $26 off the regular rate. Today’s offer is a match for the best we’ve tracked in years. In fact, 2021 is the last time we saw it fall further than this. This makes now a superb time to strike and add even more versatility to your workshop. Head below to learn more about what you can expect from these sawhorses.

Tackle upcoming projects on your own terms with this pair of sawhorse legs from Worx. Unlike much of the competition, these wield custom clamps that make it a cinch to lock down items or quickly create a secure work surface. Each sawhorse weighs just four pounds and is ready to support up to 1,000 pounds. Pair that with the fact that the included clamps can also create up to 300 pounds of pressure, and you’ve got some serious strength ready to help you knock out your next task.

If you’re looking to build out your tool collection, be sure to check out the EGO Power+ 56V Power Head at $119. This unique approach to power tools aims to let you turn one tool into so many others using attachments. And while you’re knocking out your project, why not throw some food on Z GRILLS’ latest beginner-friendly pellet grill and smoker at $321?

Worx WX065 Clamping Sawhorses with Bar Clamps features:

[CUSTOM MADE CLAMPS] These two sawhorses come with integrated bar clamps to fasten big or small projects securely in both vertical and horizontal positions

[LIGHTWEIGHT & EASY TO MOVE] At only 4 lbs. each, you can toss them into the back of a vehicle or store them in the corner in-between projects

[SUPPORTS 1000 LBS] And the clamps provide up to 300 lbs. of pressure. Hold heavy projects securely in place for as long as you need

[STORAGE SHELF] On the bottom of these sawhorses we’ve made a place to hold a power strip or supplies. Give your workspace an extra shelf or more storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!