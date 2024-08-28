Your pantry just got bigger with this 6-tier over-the-door organizer at $22.50 low (Reg. $37)

The official Delamu storefront at Amazon is now offering its 6-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer for $22.73 Prime shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $37, you’re looking at roughly 39% off thanks to a markdown paired with the aforementioned coupon. Until now, the best price we had seen clocked in at just under $24 back in early January. Today’s deal beats that by over $1, ushering in a new all-time low. Learn more about this pantry organizer down below.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve got too much in your pantry or just want to ensure everything looks a bit tidier, this organizer is here to save the day. You’re looking at a unit that slides over the top of a door and delivers six large baskets, each of which spans roughly 16 by 5 by 3 inches of space. Each basket is ready to uphold 10 pounds of weight, delivering a 60-pound capacity in total.

One of the other home-friendly deals we’ve spotted lately includes Z GRILLS’s 2024 pellet grill and smoker at $321. And once you’ve cooked a delicious meal, you can enjoy it outdoors without bugs when you pick up Coleman’s Back Home Canopy Tent at $135. Believe it or not, you’re looking at a substantial 51% markdown that makes this worth a minute of your time.

Delamu 6-Tier Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer features:

Maximize Storage with Large Capacity! Boasts 6 large baskets, each size L16.22*D4.65*H2.95 inches. Withstands 60 lbs. (10 lbs/tier). Versatile for any need, adding extra storage when space is limited, whether as a pantry door organizer or an over the door spice rack

Snap and Go! Takes just minutes with a simple snap and you’re done. No more piece-by-piece putting together as other over door pantry organizer require. You can hang the Delamu pantry door organizers and storage over the door or mount it on the wall using the included screws and the provided clear user manual

Versatile Pantry Door Organizers and Storage! Removable baskets for easy customization to fit larger items or for separate use. Compared to other pantry door racks, our over the door pantry organizer rack has a significantly larger capacity, storing jars, cans, sundries, and more. An ideal pantry door storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!