First deal drops the Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes kit down to just $19

We had a chance to go hands-on with new Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes earlier this year and enjoyed our time with the intelligent note-taking action and “space-age adhesive.” But today we are tracking the very first price drop as part of a Labor Day sitewide sale on the official Rocketbook site. Alongside loads of deals on the brand’s smart reusable notebooks, you can now score the very first deal on the Reusable Sticky Notes – Starter Kit down at $19.19. Regularly $24, this is 20% off and the only notable discount the new smart stickies have seen.

While we detailed these handy notes in our hands-on review fully, we will touch on some highlights right now.

Anyone will familiar with the Rocketbook notebooks will know what they are in for here. Just like a traditional sticky note at a glance – small square pieces of, in this case, thicker paper you can stick to just about anything, but with the ability to wipe them clean and start fresh after beaming your notes to the cloud, email, or otherwise.

They have been a nice addition to my office kit, and I love the fact that you can just use them over and over again. Not only can you wipe the actual notes clean, but a damp cloth will refresh the adhesive as well. I have already done this a number of times on a single sticky note, and it still works great.

Browse through the rest of the Rocketbook site while the Labor Day sale is knocking 20% off everything. Shipping is free in orders over $45, so it might be a good idea to load up now to side-step delivery fees.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Sticky Note features:

15 Reusable & Restickable Sticky Notes (3″ x 3″ each)

1 Case

1 Microfiber Towel

1 Pilot FriXion Pen

Compatible with any Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter

Use the included microfiber cloth to erase pages with a touch of water

Free Rocketbook app scans sticky notes and sends them to the cloud for digital organization

