Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ‘space-age adhesive’ now available from $24

Some of you might remember our coverage of the RocketBook Sticky Notes some time ago when they first landed on Kickstarter, but they are back and officially launching everywhere starting today. Rocketbook, for those unfamiliar is a brand best known for its smart reusable writing companions – traditional-looking notebooks that deliver a real pen and paper experience, but with the ability to be wiped clean and used endlessly after you beam your handwritten notes to the cloud, email, or over Apple Messages to a friend. The company decided to take its technology and user experience to the old sticky note format, offering up an “endlessly” reusable mini sticky note with the same digitization potential as the pages of its notebook lineup. Head below for more details.

Rocketbook Sticky Notes – Smart reusable Post-it notes

The new Rocketbook Sticky Notes are essentially what they sound like – sticky notes like those that have been around for years with a band of adhesive along the top you can stick to your monitor, notebooks, calendars, or otherwise. But the new Rocketbook version is described as “the world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes, capable of re-sticking thousands of times.”

Reusable Sticky Notes are made from Rocketbook’s durable, erasable paper. Enjoy the classic feel of pen to paper, then wipe clear with water to reuse again & again–no more trash can basketball, just an organized work-space free of clutter.

Looking to help consumers “reduce the use of single-use paper,” they are an infinitely more eco-conscious solution by comparison to your traditional Post-its as well as being a “more durable and reusable solution, while still feeling like a sticky note.”

You can write on them with the included pen, just like a regular piece of paper, and easily wipe them clean with a slightly damp cloth once you’re done with them – in my testing they wipe completely clean with no remnants left behind. However, with Rocketbook’s scanning tech in place, you can also digitize and store the written contents of the note indefinitely.

The scanning tech is simple; you just download the Rocketbook app, frame up the Sticky Note on your camera, and it will automatically create a digital copy of the note. You can then choose to send and/or store the note just about anywhere – send to an email address, or share with any of the contacts on your phone, and more. It is a straight up and simple task. You can even choose to have Rocketbook send along an automatically generated transcription of the note in a .TXT file.

We have had a chance to go hands-on with the new Rocketbook Sticky Notes over the past few days to get a hold of them and test them out for ourselves. They certainly do what it says on the tin, and in a simple and understandable way.

The actually quality of the paper itself is also well above your average Post-it note. It’s a sort of slightly shiny and thicker treatment that still provides a proper pen and paper experience, just with a more durable build – you can rip it, but not all that easily and nothing like a traditional piece of paper. The actual feel of writing on the surface is very much what you might think – a little smoother and cleaner than basic paper without being all that different at all.

As for the adhesive in place in here, I clearly haven’t had enough time with them yet to know how long it will remain sticky, or how many times you can wipe it off and re-stick it elsewhere. But in the testing I have done over the last few days, they stick nicely to the plastic bezel around my monitor, the wood surface my calendar rests upon, on paper inside of traditional notebooks, and well, basically any relatively clean and smooth surface. I haven’t really even had to wipe the adhesive down to re-stick it elsewhere at this point.

If you’re the type to put this handy little sticky notes to use, it might be worth considering a set that will last for years so you don’;’t ever have to worry about buying more when you run out.

Now available directly from Rocketbook, the Sticky Notes Starter Kit sells for $23.99, which includes a stack of 15 reusable sticky notes, a specially designed storage case, a Pilot FriXion pen, and a microfiber towel to wipe them clean. On the same listing page, you’ll also find the sticky note Expansion Pack for $13.99 with 16 additional sticky notes in various colors (the expansion pack does not include the pen or towel).

