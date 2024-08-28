Just $25 scores you Keychron’s programmable mechanical keyboard today with LED backlight (Amazon low)

Keychron’s official Amazon storefront is offering its C3 Pro Programmable Wired Mechanical Keyboard at $24.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership will have to checkout with items worth over $35 or above in the cart. Regularly $37, this already affordable mechanical keyboard is now down 32% to deliver a $12 discount. Today’s deal drops it $2.50 below our previous mention from June and is the best price we can find. Head below for more details.

Keychron’s C3 Pro is a wired mechanical keyboard that sports a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout with 87 keys. The variant discounted today doesn’t come with a hot-swappable PCB, but you get to pick between tactile brown and linear red switches. I recommend picking up the variant with brown switches for typing and the one with red switches for gaming. This particular keyboard works well with both Mac and Windows, and it also has support for QMK/VIA, an open-source software that lets you program and remap each and every key with ease. Other highlights of the Keychron C3 Pro keyboard include a gasket mount design for a soft typing feel, pre-installed double-shot ABS keycaps, a 1,000Hz polling rate, and a red LED backlight, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on a keyboard with hot-swappable switches, then consider C3 Pro’s hot-swap variant with RGB LED at $46.99 shipped. More deals on other PC gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub with discounts on gaming mice, desktops, and more.

Keychron C3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard features:

QMK/VIA software support: QMK / VIA is open-source software for keyboards that allows anyone to program and remap each key easily and quickly. You can personalize your own keyboard layouts, shortcuts, backlight effects, and more.

Gasket mount design: The C3 Pro uses a gasket mount structure to reduce sound resonance while adding more typing flexibility. Along with the sound-absorbing foam and the case foam, it provides you with a quieter and smoother typing experience.

1000 Hz polling rate & NKRO: Empowered by the high- performance ARM architecture MCU with 256KB Flash, it provides a 1000 Hz polling rate for a fast and responsive typing speed in your working and gaming. The NKRO feature is convenient to help you enter multiple keypresses at a time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!