Score Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor at over $700 off, plus $100 in FREE credit

Update: Samsung is offering its 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor at $899.99 shipped with a $100 free credit which will be sent via email 35 days after purchase. Amazon currently has the same monitor for $830 shipped, but you’ll miss out on the $100 credit which effectively drops it to $800 at Samsung.

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $830.60 shipped. This is regularly a $1,600 monitor that is now seeing a solid $769 discount, marking a new Amazon all-time low. This display has seen several discounts in recent months, dropping down to the $900 mark, but it hasn’t been this low since December. Today’s 48% discount drops it a few cents below the previous all-time low from last year. The same monitor is currently fetching $900 at Best Buy as a part of its ongoing Tech Fest sale.

Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K monitor landed as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitors on the market, and it remains a solid pick for those looking for an Apple Studio alternative which is currently fetching $1,300 instead of its $1,499 usual going rate. It sports an iMac-like design, that’ll blend in perfectly with the rest of your Apple gear, and it also comes with a bunch of smart features like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. Other highlights of the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor include a high-res 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, a built-in 4K webcam, and a sleek metal construction, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on an ultrawide curved gaming monitor instead of this 5K Thunderbolt 4 display, then don’t miss Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 at $600, down from its usual price of $1,200.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

