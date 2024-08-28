Shokz debuts new Open Run Pro 2 bone- and air-conducting headphones with AI noise reduction

Shokz, a “pioneer in bone conduction audio technology,” is unveiling its new Open Run Pro 2 sport- and workout-focused headphones today. Delivering on the same around the neck/head design as we have seen in the past from the brand, it is leveraging its latest advancements in open-ear audio technology to deliver “an unprecedented combination of superior sound quality, comfort, and versatility” by way of proprietary dual-driver units. Head below to find out what exactly that means, if you don’t already.

Shokz Open Run Pro 2 open-ear bone and air-conducting headphones

Shokz is a brand very much focused on providing runners and athletes the very best in wearable audio technology. It’s not just about the same old noise-cancelling we hear from every other brand, it’s all about the comfort and quality its proprietary DualPitch Technology brings to the wearing and listening experience.

Delivering on the open-ear wearing experience – the buds, or ear pieces, float just above the ear without going right inside, the new Open Run Pro 2 feature decoupled bone conduction and air conduction dual-driver units “that eliminate vibrations and ensures precise mids and highs, and deep, controlled bass.” The brand specifically makes a point of saying they are “akin to the audio quality of AirPods 3.”

The “feather-light fit” is made specially for running, hiking, and other high-intensity workouts or athletic endeavors with a design that “reduces clamping force by 16%.

Unlike some other open-ear headphones, the brand is also implementing AI noise-canceling and wind-resistant microphones to keep you zoned in and your calls clear while still allowing you to remain aware of your surroundings:

…cutting-edge AI noise reduction algorithms to filter out 96.5% of background noise. Strategically placed dual microphones ensure crystal-clear voice capture, even in windy conditions up to 25 km/h.

All of this joins black and orange colorways alongside 12 hours of battery life and IP55 water resistance with a “double-layer mesh structure and nano-hydrophobic coating, making it resistant to water and sweat.”

The new Shokz Open Run Pro 2 open-ear bone and air-conducting headphones are now available for purchase at $179.99.

