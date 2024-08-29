It’s hard to go wrong with this Acer Nitro 24-inch 180Hz FHD gaming monitor at $100 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering Acer’s 24-inch Nitro FHD 180Hz gaming monitor at $99.99 shipped. This FHD display carries a $150 price tag, but it has been fetching close to $130 in recent months. Today’s deal on Amazon, however, shaves $30 off its usual going rate to land it back at its all-time low price from December last year. This particular monitor hasn’t been this low in a very long time, so grab it while you can. Head below for more details.

This gaming monitor from Acer features a 24-inch panel with support for 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and up to 180Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. It’s an IPS monitor with a 1ms response time and it also supports HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. This Acer gaming monitor also comes with slim bezels on three sides with the brand’s logo on its chin, a sturdy stand, a good selection of ports, and more.

If you don’t mind spending a bit more money, then you might want to stop by our PC gaming deals hub where we’ve highlighted some other offers like the one which saves you $700 on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor.

Acer Nitro VG240Y M3biip gaming monitor features:

Take in the full view of the display with its ZeroFrame 1 design atop the sharply-cut three-pronged stand.

design atop the sharply-cut three-pronged stand. Discover the joys of a seamless game experience with AMD FreeSync™, in vivid IPS, with refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: 180Hz | Response Time: 1ms (G to G) – Up to 0.5ms (G to G) | Pixel Pitch: 0.275mm

Color Gamut: 99% sRGB | HDR10 Support | Zero-Frame Design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!