Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger down to $29 (Over 25% off)

While we are still tracking a big-time 48% price drop on the official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at just $15 Prime shipped, Amazon has also now dropped the official Apple MagSafe Charger down to $29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $39, this is over 25% off the regular price tag you would pay at Apple and elsewhere. While we have seen some fleeting deals at places like Woot for a touch less, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in several months and on par with the best we deals we have seen there in the last year.

Whether you’re looking to replace one you lost or to grab an extra for your EDC, office, or otherwise, now’s a notable chance to do so. it is compatible with all modern MagSafe-equipped iPhones and AirPods, delivering the full 15W of juice to iPhone 12 or newer – it is also Qi compatible so it will also charge iPhone 8 and on without magnetic action.

It, of course, features a magnetic array on one end to neatly snap onto your Cupertino gear with a 1-meter cable extension that terminates with a USB-C jack on the other end.

It will not play nice with your Apple Watch, but as we mentioned above, we are also tracking a solid deal on that Apple charger right now over at Amazon. Go get a closer look at this deal while it’s still down at $15 Prime shipped.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or later to provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14,and iPhone 15.

This wireless charger has a USB-C integrated cable (1 m)

Recommended to be used with Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!