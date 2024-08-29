Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station just dropped to $225 all-time low

We just spotted a deal that drops Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station to $224.99 shipped once you clip the on-page 10% off coupon. This particular docking station debuted just a few days back alongside other gear in Anker’s new Prime lineup which includes unique charging stations, power banks, and more. Today’s 10% discount lands as the first post-launch deal we’ve tracked for this docking station, and it takes $25 off its $250 price tag to mark a Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

Just like other charging stations and power banks in Anker’s new Prime lineup, the Prime Docking Station also comes with a display that gives you the real-time status of devices connected to it. It lets you see everything from the total wattage being pulled along with other info such as the transfer speed, overheat alerts, and more. You are also looking at 14 ports on this docking station which include two PowerIQ 3.0 100W USB-C ports and one 12W USB-A port for charging with a max output of 160W. The remaining 11 ports are for data transfers, including two USB-C and one USB-A port with a transfer rate of 10Gb/s, and three USB-A ports with 480Mb/s. Notably, you also get a pair of HDMI 2.0 with 4K 60fps output alongside a gigabit ethernet port, an audio jack, and a USB-C upstream port. Other highlights of this Prime Docking Station include ActiveShield temperature monitoring, an airflow system, and more.

If you’d rather get your hands on something relatively smaller than this, then check out Belkin’s 130W 6-in-1 USB-C GaN Dock at $112, down from its usual price of $140. More deals on docks and charing stations are waiting for you over at our Mac accessories hub.

Anker 14-port Prime Docking Station features:

14-in-1 Connectivity: Bring together all your devices with a 14-in-1 solution, perfect for charging, transferring data quickly, and managing dual displays.

Ultra-Fast Docking Station: Deliver a powerful charge with 160W of total output, capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously through three USB-C ports at 100W max each and one USB-A port at 12W max.

Master Your Data Flow with 11 Ports: Efficiently manage data across multiple devices with versatile ports offering speeds up to 10Gbps, complemented by dual 4K display and audio options.

Smart Display: Receive immediate visual feedback on power levels, connection statuses, and important alerts, keeping your devices in prime condition.

