An E-Ink display and 2-year temperature history headline Govee’s smart hygrometer at $10 (Save 41%)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official Govee storefront offering its E-Ink Smart Hygrometer for $9.99 Prime shipped. No Prime subscription? No problem. Just check out with $35 or more in your cart and you’ll score free shipping. Typically $17, today’s offer slashes an impressive 41% off to deliver $7 in savings. Until now, the best price for an individual unit has been just under $12 and that was exclusive to Prime members. We have seen the 2-pack go for close to $17.50 in the past, but that still works out to roughly $9 each which isn’t much lower than the deal above. Continue reading to find out more about this hygrometer.

Temperature fluctuations at home can be all over depending on the season, and these indoor hygrometers can help you digest the statistics to understand air circulates in your home. I am no stranger to using sensors like these. In fact, they help me each and every season to know how to tweak vents throughout my home. This helps prevent wild temperature variations between rooms. Notable features of this model include a 20-day temperature measurement history that’s backed up online alongside 2 years of offline data that resides in the Govee app. You’ll also find an E-ink display that bolsters great visibility, even when viewed in direct sunlight.

Govee E-Ink Smart Hygrometer features:

Easy to Read Ink Display: GoveeLife Bluetooth Thermometer Hygrometer uses electronic ink screen which paper-like reading brings clear & comfortable view. Suitable for the elderly and children.

1 Year Replaceble Bettery: with low battery consumption, the digital thermometer hygrometer bettery life is up to 1 year, and real-time battery display reminds to replace battery in time to avoid any possible loss of records(Bettery Included).

Stay Connected Your Home Range: With stable Bluetooth connection via GoveeHome App, you can easily monitor temperature and humidity data in real-time all home range and without any WiFi Interference.

