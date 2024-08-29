Stock up with two Philips Hue 75W Smart LED Bulbs at just $8.50 each (45% off)

Reg. $31 $17

Over at Amazon you can currently find a 2-pack of Philips Hue Smart 75W A19 LED Bulbs for $16.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? You can still avoid paying for shipping when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. With a regular price that clocks in at $31 (currently $35 at Lowe’s), you’re looking at a substanial discount that amounts to more than 45% off. This also works out to an impressive $14 in savings that is the result of stacking a price drop and the aforementioned coupon, leading to cost of just $8.50 per bulb. While today’s deal doesn’t quite deliver a new all-time low, it comes within $1 of matching it, making this just about as good as it gets. Learn more about these bulbs down below.

If your smart home is anything like mine, chances are high that you’ve already got some Philips Hue lighting gear already in it. Once you have the brand’s hub, your lights are ready to work with all the major smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and the list goes on. This deal delivers two 75W-equivalent, 1,100-lumen light bulbs that put out a substantial amount of light. No, they aren’t RGB and don’t feature a fanciful Edison style, but if you’re simply after some reliable, top-tier smart bulbs, it’s hard to go wrong with this set from the Philips Hue brand.

In case you are interested in some Edison smart bulbs, we did spot four of Linkind’s Matter-enabled offerings at $35. This works out to under $9 each, which isn’t quite as good as the offer above, but comes close while offering up Matter support and Edison styling. Finally, be sure to also have a look at Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75.

Philips Hue Smart 75W A19 LED Bulb features:

  • WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Includes two soft warm white smart 75W-equivalent A19 light bulbs; Perfect for general lighting anywhere in your home
  • UNLOCK THE FULL POWER OF HUE – Add a Hue Bridge to enjoy automations, control from anywhere in the world, and a secure, stable connection that won’t drain your Wi-Fi. Use Matter to connect your smart home devices to your Hue smart lighting system.
  • SOFT WHITE LIGHT – Enjoy dimmable, soft white light in your home that allows you to easily set the right mood for any occasion.
  • VOICE CONTROL – Convenient smart control; Set up voice control in the Hue app and use simple voice commands to control your lights with Alexa or Google Assistant
  • CREATE THE PERFECT ATMOSPHERE – Find the perfect light to gather, share, and enjoy moments together; Make the dinner table a destination with the perfect amber glow; Set the light to bright and bold or low and soothing

