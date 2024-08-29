New metal elago MagSafe holder elegantly attaches iPhone to your iPad/MacBook workstation at $24

Just after taking a look at its new magnetic desk organization board, we have now spotted another new piece of magnetic kit from elago. This new elago Magnetic Phone Holder Mount is designed to attach to the back of your MacBook, laptop, iPad, or really anything like that to provide an elegant and adjustable magnetic holder for your iPhone (or other handsets with a magnetic case). It is also one of the few options from a brand we feature around here that comes in a nice silver finish and lands at a more affordable $24 Prime shipped price tag than some of the other similar gadgets we have featured in the past.

New elago Magnetic Phone Holder Mount

While more than a few folks already have some kind of MagSafe stand solution for the desktop – check out Spigen’s new 15W 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSafe stand we just reviewed, this handy little elago holder offers up something a little bit different, providing a magnetic heads-up home for iPhone just about anywhere.

The side mount holder is compatible with MagSafe and allows you to keep your phone next to or above your laptop screen! Easily multi-task between your laptop and your phone by keeping them both in eyesight at the same time!

It would seem to me the most useful application here is for mobile- or iPad-based setups. It can stick to to back of your MacBook or iPad and then rotate out to provide a sort of floating holder that rests your iPhone right next to the laptop or tablet display. It can then rotate back behind the device when not in use or when traveling.

The end with the N52 neodymium magnetic array that holds your phone also features a hinge mechanism. So not only does the whole arm swing around 90-degrees, but you can also adjust the tilt on the MagSafe pad to get an ideal viewing angle.

Having said that, due to the 3M adhesive action on the other side, the aluminum MagSafe phone holder can effectively be applied to any number of surfaces, not just a MacBook or iPad.

Again, it’s not a particularly unique gadget – we have seen plenty of these before and there more than a few available on Amazon right now, but it is one of the more elegant metal options we have seen with a nice Apple-like silver treatment at just $23.99 Prime shipped. I do wish there was a range of colors to match the other MacBooks and the new M2 iPad Air though – Space Black, blue, purple, Starlight, and so on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!