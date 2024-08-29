Govee’s Smart TV Light Bar 2 with curved edges hits new all-time low at $55 (Reg. $80)

Drop by the official Govee storefront over at Amazon and you’ll find its Smart Light Bar 2 for 55- to 70-inch TVs at $54.99 shipped once the on-page $15 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $80, you’re looking at a $25 discount that takes more than 31% off today’s spending. Until now, the best price we had seen for this light bar was $56, but the latest offer undercuts that and ushers in a new all-time low. This makes now the best moment yet to pick one of these up. You can learn more about it down below.

Ready to level up your home theater? This Govee light bar should do the trick with 41 individual lights that can cast your choice of static or dynamic lighting behind a TV. In fact, there’s nothing stopping you from doing this behind your monitor, onto a blank wall, or wherever you like. There are more than 35 premade scenes in the Govee app to get you started, but you can also customize things just the way you like there as well. This is the second-generation model which features 215-degree curved edges with “double the brightness and spread of lighting effects.” It can be attached to the back of a TV, set on top of a stand, and the list goes on. It ties in with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well.

Govee 55- to 70-inch Smart TV Light Bar 2 features:

Upgraded Design: The Govee RGBIC light bar is equipped with 41 light beads. The 215° curved surface light-emitting combined with the lens doubles the brightness and spread of lighting effects.

RGBIC Lighting Experience: 35+ scene modes provide more possibilities for your viewing experience! Govee Home App features a one-touch control function to find the most suitable lighting mode, creating vibrant RGBIC lighting effects for your TV.

Suitable for Multiple TV Sizes: The TV light bar is suitable for TVs from 55 to 70 inches. You can use the adhesive backing to attach the light bar to the back of the TV or place it on a base to sit flat on the TV cabinet.

