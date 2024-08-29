Haul your precious cargo on Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike with $405 in free gear at $1,475, more from $799

Lectric’s ongoing Labor Day sales have changed up rates for the rest of the event, now taking up to $405 off e-bike bundles, with the standard Xpedition Cargo e-bike seeing the maximum savings at $1,475 shipped, with $405 in free add-on gear. Along with adding this commuting solution to your garage, you’ll also be getting extra gear to safely haul precious cargo along too, with the additional packages including two rear rack cushions for passengers, two rear rack running boards for cargo, a rear orbitor basket to corral smaller children, a 50-liter storage bag that fits neatly into the orbitor, and a 6-liter bag that fits right in the frame of the e-bike. Learn more about this affordable cargo-hauler below or through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Lectric’s Xpedition models are one of the best cargo e-bikes on the market for the price, and make a reliable addition to commutes for those who may regularly be making deliveries, transporting large cargo, or even shepherding kids to and from life’s appointments – all at a significant fraction of the cost of the most awe-inspiring models that run closer to five figure price tags. The frame tastefully houses a 48V battery that powers the 750W rear hub-motor (peaking at 1,310W) so that you can cruise around at a max speed of 20 MPH while using the throttle and up to 28 MPH when using its five levels of pedal assistance. The standard single battery model boasts an impressive 75-mile travel range, or you can increase the range to 150 miles by purchasing the dual-battery model for $224 more.

Aside from the add-on gear you get from the bundled items, this e-bike comes pre-stocked with custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders over both wheels, and a backlit LCD display. Something to note here is that the e-bike is rated for a total 450-pound payload (with max rider weight being 330 pounds), meaning someone like me who’s 135 pounds can have another person (or multiple kids even) up to 315 pounds ride along too.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $355 in free accessories

XP Trike with $393 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,892)

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $327 in free accessories

XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,605)

XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,605)

XPress 750 Commuter e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE e-bike with $255 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 75-mile range: $2,199 (Reg. $2,454)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $178 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

XP Lite 2.0 Long-Range with $246 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $999 (Reg. $1,245) with five colors to choose from



XP Lite 2.0 Standard e-bikes with $148 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $799 (Reg. $947) with five colors to choose from



Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the other EV discounts that are still going – with Lectric’s main competitor right now being Rad Power’s latest Labor Day offerings, like the RadCity 5 Commuter and RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bikes both down at $999 lows!

Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike features:

The Lectric XPedition has been our most capable eBike to date. This cargo eBike was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting of hills while holding up to 450lbs. The XPedition is perfect for a wide variety of riders ranging from parents taking their kids to school, to delivery drivers needing to cover 150 miles on a charge. Our all-new Lectric PWR™ programming paired with a 1,310W peak motor and dual-battery setup option makes for a truly robust and enjoyable riding experience. Whatever your transportation needs, the Lectric XPedition is ready to take on the experience with you!

