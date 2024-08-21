Rad Power’s Labor Day sale drops RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike to new $999 low (Reg. $1,699)

Rad Powers has kicked off a Labor Day sale through September 4 that is giving riders more amazing and affordable opportunities by taking up to $700 off a larger selection of e-bikes and even offering some free goodies too – including a free extra battery offer for doubled travel distance on one model. The brand’s RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike is still down at $999 from the last sale, with the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike joining it down at $999 shipped this time around. This gives you a massive $700 markdown off its usual $1,699 price tag, giving you the best and lowest price that we have tracked – but this massive cut will only last as long as supplies do. You can learn more about this model below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh battery, the RadCity 5 Plus is a commuter model that offers a great opportunity here for those who are looking to go much further than just around the neighborhood. Normally you’d be getting an already sizeable 50+ miles of travel on a single charge, but with the promotional extra battery that mileage doubles to 100+ miles (keep in mind you’ll have to keep one battery in a bag until it’s needed).

It has five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor, helping the rider up to a max speed of 20 MPH. You’ll also find other features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display.

More Rad Power Labor Day discounts:

Be sure to check out the other e-bike sales going on from other popular brands – which happen to have some models benefitting from free extra battery offers for extended or even doubled travel distance. First there’s Lectric eBIKES (with its XPeak Off-Road e-bikes getting a 110-mile range), then Velotric’s lightweight T1 e-bike has been given an extended 100-mile range while coming with the Smart+ Hub and GPS Tracking. Lastly, Aventon has discounted a bunch of models with its Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike getting the extra battery treatment for a massive 120-mile travel range. You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike:

Made for weekdays. And the weekend. The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. The 750W geared hub motor helps you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, hydraulic disc brakes bring you to prompt, graceful stops, and the semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

