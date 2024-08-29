Official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case falls 42% at Amazon today, now $28.50 + more

Today we are tracking some solid deals on official Apple iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe Clear Cases for folks not upgrading to iPhone 16 next month. Regularly $49, Amazon has the iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.40 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max model at $39.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’re looking at up to 42% off and the lowest prices we can find. The iPhone 15 Pro model has now dropped to a new all-time low outside of some very limited Lightning deals and the Pro Max variant is within a couple bucks of the best ever.

While the $49 regular price isn’t easy to swallow for some folks, today’s deals starting around $28 are at least approaching something more akin to some of the better third-party options out there. And for those that just must have the Apple accessories that also plan on keeping the iPhone 15 Pro in rotation through this year and beyond, these are notable price cuts.

These clear cases allow your titanium finish to shine through while also doubling down on iPhone 15’s magnetic action with a built-in MagSafe ring. Apple says they are made from “optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials” with a scratch-resistant coating and the usual raised bezels to safeguard your display and camera array around back.

If it’s the leather you’re after, scope out the rare deals we spotted on Nomad’s Horween iPhone 15 cases yesterday.

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe features:

Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

