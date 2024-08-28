Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Rare deal knocks up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases

Nomad makes some of our very favorite proper leather iPhone cases, and we are tracking a relatively rare deal on its iPhone 15 models for folks not upgrading to iPhone 16 next month. These are premium leather covers that will last you at least as long as your iPhone 15 will and regularly fetch between $70 and $80, but we are now seeing as much as 40% off various colors, styles, and sizes that bring the prices down starting from $48 (or $36 with open-box listings on the Pro Max). Head below for a closer look at the details

Nomad leather iPhone 15 case deals

***Note: Only select colors (as indicated below) are marked down and watch out for that open-box option on the Folio Pro Max deal.

These cases are made of Horween leather from the USA with anodized aluminum buttons, 8-foot drop protection, lanyard attachment options, and a design that is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible. The Folio options also deliver a built-in wallet setup with three card slots and a space for some cash.

More of the latest from Nomad:

Nomad Horween Modern Leather Case features:

Quality, character, tradition: this case is for the leather fanatics. Built with our heritage vegetable tanned Horween leather, Modern Leather Folio stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection and storage for your cash and cards.

