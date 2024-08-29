New details suggest PS5 Pro will be revealed next month, might not have a disc drive

It has been a long and arduous journey wading through the countless number of rumors and potential leaks on the now fabled PS5 Pro. It does appear select developers already have the PS5 Pro dev kits, and as we approach the holiday season, it’s starting to seem more and more likely that the new PS5 Pro unveil is coming sooner than later. New rumors from what appear to be reputable sources suggest not only do we have an upcoming State of Play showcase coming next month, but also the long-awaited unveil of PS5 Pro. Head below for more details on the potential upcoming machine.

PS5 Pro coming next month?!

So firstly, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb – a typically reliable source for this sort of information – seems to have the jump on an upcoming State of Play showcase set to go live somewhere towards the end of next month. Nothing overly exciting or surprising here, but it is unclear whether or not the following details on PS5 Pro and its official reveal will take place during this event or not.

However, the folks over at Dealabs also claim to have insider information on the PS5 Pro. It looks like the new pro-grade machine is still in the works, set for reveal sometime next month, and scheduled to release by year’s end. Nothing is confirmed, but this is the latest.

The online magazine also claims to know the name of the new console is for sure the “PS5 Pro.” It also claims to have gotten a visual of the front of the final packaging, which gives a better idea of what the console looks like. It apparently looks a lot like the PS5 Slim with some new accent detailing on the sides of the console, the same white paint job, and will include a pair USB-C ports and the power button on the front. The outlet says the PS5 Pro looks slightly thicker than the PS5 Slim.

Another thing the outlet pointed out is that it seems to have caught a glimpse of a machine that does not include a disc drive. The existing PS5 console comes in two flavors, one with a disc and one without – it is unclear if this is going to be the case with the PS5 Pro. Let’s just hope Sony doesn’t make everyone buy the new PS5 Pro and the official $80 disc drive to go with it.

Again, just so we are clear here, none of the information in this article is confirmed by Sony in any way. None or all of it might ring true in the next few weeks, but only time will tell. Having said that, it does feel as though time is running out for Sony to reveal and release the PS5 Pro this year – it essentially would have to see the light of day in the next month or so to prime gamers for a holiday release, otherwise it’s 2025 at the earliest.

