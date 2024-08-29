Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker with Dolby Atmos just hit the $298 Amazon low

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmart HomeSamsung
$100 off $298
Image showing Samsung's Music Frame speakers.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s new LS60D Music Frame Smart Speaker at $297.99 shipped on Amazon. The same speaker is currently going for a touch higher at $300 on Samsung’s online store. You are now looking at $100 in savings on a unique smart speaker which hasn’t seen many discounts since its debut earlier this year. Today’s 25% discount beats our previous mention from last month and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s Music Frame smart speaker is essentially just a picture frame that hides a speaker system. Much like the smart TVs in Samsung’s The Frame lineup which are heavily discounted right now as a part of Samsung’s Labor Day sale, this speaker blurs the line between a wall art and a smart speaker. This particular model features a pair of tweeters and two woofers as well as mid-range drivers to deliver a rich audio experience with Dolby Atmos. You can even pair two of these speakers for stereo action or sync up with modern Samsung TVs and sound bars for a better experience with Q-Symphony tech. If you don’t fancy a sophisticated audio setup, then you can simply use it as a Bluetooth speaker and play music directly from your phone, laptop, and more.

Those looking for a more portable speaker can consider Marshall’s Emberton II speaker at $104, down from its usual price of $170.

Samsung Music Frame features:

  • Pump up the volume on your personality. Showcase your favorite printed photos¹ and more with this innovative photo frame speaker.
  • Get multi-dimensional surround sound from one simple speaker with Dolby Atmos Music and Sound.
  • Get a more robust audio experience when you sync your Samsung TV speakers and Music Frame. With Q-Symphony, all your speakers work together.*
  • Get clear and uniform sound anywhere in the room from this high quality, 3-way speaker.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Samsung

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals: Save on Apple, Samsun...
Amazon lows hit Apple’s official 60W woven USB-C ...
Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Sta...
Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe ...
Level Lock+ Apple Home Key lock with Wi-Fi hub for remo...
Save $250 on Anker’s EverFrost 53L dual-zone port...
Bring home a casual tablet experience for you and the f...
Haul your precious cargo on Lectric’s Xpedition e-bik...
Load more...
Show More Comments