Marshall’s black/brass and cream Emberton II portable speakers rock at the $105 Amazon low

Just after the debut of the Emberton III speaker from Marshall, Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Emberton II with the black and brass accents down at $105.17 shipped. You’ll also find this same deal on the Cream model too. Regularly $170, this is as much as 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has more recently been fetching closer to $120 with occasional spikes back to the MSRP, but either way you’re looking at one of the lowest prices ever and a new Amazon all-time low.

The Emberton II is largely the same as the new model, featuring the brand’s penchant for modern-retro design heavily inspired by its legendary guitar speakers and heads. The amp-style grille along the front is adorned with a similar logo appliqué alongside top-mounted brass-style controls with hits of red. There is a very minor aesthetic upgrade on the new models – I can barely see it though – and the latest release includes Bluetooth technology LE Audio with Auracast, “allowing you to broadcast music to multiple Emberton III and Willen II units simultaneously. You simply have to connect your phone to one speaker via Bluetooth, and it will sync audio to the others.”

The second-gen model on sale here today delivers over 30 hours of battery life per charge, an IP67 resistance against dust and water, and a dedicated companion app – “find the right sound with equaliser presets, and to keep your speaker up to date with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.”

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker features:

Emberton II is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Two 2’’ full range drivers and two passive radiators bring you the heavy Marshall sound you know and love. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton II produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class. Amplify your sound with a multi-speaker Stack Mode session by connecting your speaker to other Emberton II speakers. With 30+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

