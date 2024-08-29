Save $250 on Anker’s EverFrost 53L dual-zone portable electric cooler at $699 for today only

Coming to us through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is currently offering the Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Electric Cooler 50 for $699 shipped through the rest of the day only. This device would normally cost you $949, but thanks to these one-day deals peppered in throughout the months, we’ve seen more frequent opportunities for folks to grab them at significantly reduced rates. 2024 kicked off at this same $699 price, which we saw hit its $600 low in March. The other discounts we’ve seen have kept to higher rates between $799 and $849 since then, but today it finally is dropping back lower with a $250 markdown at the third-lowest price we have tracked in all.

Forget ever having to worry about having enough ice – especially for outdoor gatherings in parks, parking lots, or out amongst the wilds of nature. This dual-compartment cooler’s 299Wh battery ensures your food and beverages will stay nice and crisp inside for up to 27 hours – plus, you can even plug in a solar panel up to a 100W input to benefit from solar charging (along with three other recharge options) and thereby keeping things running even longer.

It has a total capacity size of 53L, with the body divided into two zones – one frozen, one refrigeration – so you don’t have to worry about freezing your drinks while trying to keep your meats from thawing. It’s easily portable too, with an EasyTow handle and two 6-inch wheels to provide support when walking to your destination, with it also including an extendable table, a built-in bottle opener, and remote control of its settings via the Anker app.

There’s a bunch of great Anker backup power solutions that are worth considering too, like the company’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC Power Stations that come in a carriable form-factor and offer some firsts in the brand’s power station lineup. You’ll also find two SOLIX F3800 bundles that are receiving up to $2,500 markdowns and are ideal starting points for folks looking for backup options for RV trips and whole-home support. Head over to our Green Deals hub when your done browsing those for even more.

Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler 50 features:

  • Up to 27 hours of wire-free coolingComes with a detachable 299Wh battery for fast cooling, Anker EverFrost 50, can keep a temperature of 39°F (4°C) for up to 27 hours. And if you want to change the temperature, adjust it from -4° – 68°F (-20° – 20°C).
  • Various ways to rechargeOffers 4 convenient charging methods, ensuring endless power for all your cooling needs. Solar(100W max solar input), wall outlet, car socket, and 60W USB-C.
  • Dual-Zone cooling (53L only)Keep meat frozen for the grill without turning drinks in a block of ice. Anker EverFrost 53L features dual spaces for cooling and freezing.
  • Efficient cooling systemEquipped with a 3-year warranty cooling compressor, an impermeable 7mm-thick seal strip, and a 50mm insulating layer to ensure long-lasting, fast and quiet refrigeration under 42dB. It only takes 30 mins to cool down from 77°F (25°C) to 32°F (0°C).
  • Keep You Connected on the GoThe 299Wh detachable battery with a 60W PD USB-C port and two 12W USB-A ports helps you stay powered and connected anywhere.

