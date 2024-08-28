First chance to save on Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC power stations from $150 (Reg. $200+)

Today Anker is giving folks the first official chances to save on its new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations that launched this morning starting from $149.99 shipped for the DC model. Down from its $200 price tag, you’re looking at a $50 markdown here, while the AC model is receiving a $60 markdown from its $250 price tag, landing at $189.99 shipped. These discounts are automatically applied and will continue through to September 3, giving folks a solid opportunity to add this new backup solution to their bag just as it hits the market. We give you the full rundown in our initial launch coverage from two weeks ago, or you can learn more by heading below.

The SOLIX C300 DC power station comes in a totable, compact unit housing a 90,000mAh 288Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, providing up to 300W in power output to tackle personal device charging needs. For the first time Anker has added in boosted recharging speeds that are utilized by using its two bidirectional 140W USB-C ports together for speeds up to 280W. You can also recharge the battery via solar charging, which will take 3.2 hours when connected to a 100W solar panel. It also boasts seven output ports to cover your devices: four USB-C ports (a 15W port, a 100W port, and the two 140W ports), two 12W USB-A ports, and a 120W auxiliary/car port compatible with the DC plugs on battery-powered appliances like electric coolers, for example.

Like its predecessor, the PowerCore Reserve, this new model also delivers an integrated pop-up LED light with three different brightness levels to double as a casual camping lantern or an emergency light source. There’s a built-in display that gives you readouts of the power levels being drawn out by your connected devices, as well as remaining battery levels – which you can also monitor through Anker’s companion app via your smartphone when connected over Bluetooth. It also comes with an optional strap to hang it off your shoulder.

The sibling SOLIX C300 (with AC outlets) model has a few key differences, starting with a weight of nine pounds over the above model’s six pounds along with the doubled power output of 600W. It’s traded in space on its front panel in order to add three AC output ports, on top of the three USB-C ports (two of them being 140W ports), only one USB-A port, and a 120W auxiliary/car port. It doesn’t have the same dual-USB recharging capabilities as the above model, but can reach similar speeds when connected to a standard wall outlet. The pop-up light has also been removed in order to give it an integrated carrying handle, with a light bar that is instead position horizontally above its display. It also comes with a shoulder strap for carrying needs.

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more backup power solution discounts and sales – like the massive $2,228 in savings that we found being taken off a pair of SOLIX F3800 Power Station bundles that deliver 7,680Wh battery capacity that can be further expanded up to a gargantuan 53,800Wh size for total home power that could last you weeks.

Anker SOLIX C300 DC 90,000mAh Portable Power Station:

This 90,000mAh (288Wh) battery delivers 300W and includes two 140W two-way USB-C fast charging ports.

Power all your tech on the go with versatility, no matter the connection type.

Attach the strap (sold separately) with a 30% smaller power station for complete portability.

Give your journey endless charging with up to 100W solar recharging.

Fast Recharge to 80% in an hour with the dual PD 3.1 USB-C port. You can also use solar panels or your car.

Power up for years thanks to LFP batteries. Your purchase is also backed by a 3-year warranty.

