Timex adds some color to your wardrobe with this Waterbury Diver watch at $116 (Reg. $209)

Simon Walsh -
47% off $116

Amazon is now offering the Timex Waterbury Diver Watch (Model: TW2V42400VQ) for $115.87 shipped. Usually priced at $209, you’re now able to cash in on more than 47% of savings. Quick math will tell you that this works out to $93 off. Historically, we’ve have seen this watch go for as low as $106 at Amazon, but it didn’t last long before spiking back up to $209. This is often the case with Timex watch discounts like this, so be sure to cash in if you’re interested. Head below to learn more about this model.

According to Timex, this model features a 41mm case size that’s paired with a 20mm stainless steel bracelet band. It features an impressive 100-meter (330-foot) water-resistance rating, In addition to the time, you’ll also find that the watch dial boasts a date window and stopwatch functionality. The band is ready to accomodate wrist sizes ranging from 150 to 205mm (5.9 to 8.1 inches). It is operated using a SR927SW battery, which will be inexpensive to replace when the need arises.

If you would rather have something smart, be sure to check out Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It just hit an Amazon low with deals from $224. Folks that would prefer an Apple Watch can cash in as well, with Series 9 priced from $299. No matter which deal you opt for, you’re looking at offers that take at least $100 off. Oh, and if you liked the deal above, be sure to drop by our fashion guide and see what else catches your eye.

Timex Waterbury Diver Watch features:

We’ve blended our favorite elements of the Waterbury case design to welcome a new quartz member into the family. Like all Waterbury’s, this timepiece displays our attention to craftsmanship and detail with finely finished surfaces and careful applications of watchmaking ingenuity. In a nod to our original collection, The Waterbury Watch Company logo is featured on the dial and second hand, which bears the stylized W, while the chronograph, featuring a tachymeter top ring has been added to the existing case design. We’ve topped things off with a sophisticated dial, multi-colored sub-dials, and stainless-steel bracelet that deliver function just as well as form.

