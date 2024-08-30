Score the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210 shipped (Reg. $330)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $330 $210
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet

Update: This deal is live once again in all colors.

While we did see a short-lived offer on Prime Day for a touch less, Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $209.99 shipped. This is a regular $330 Samsung tablet that is now within $10 of the all-time low to deliver a ton of value for folks looking for a casual Android tablet experience without breaking the bank. Today’s deal also puts the new S6 Lite down at nearly the same price as you’ll pay for the Galaxy Tab A9+ (although you can get this more entry-level variant for less at Amazon from time-to-time), and that one does not include the S Pen stylus action. 

The Tab S6 Lite features a metal frame that maintains the 10.4-inch touchscreen display with S Pen support. The main differences between the 2024 model and previous-generation releases are mainly centered around the software and internals – you’ll land Android 14 out of the box here and a new Exynos 1280 chip inside. That’s alongside the Dolby Atmos surround sound and expandable storage by way of the onboard microSD card slot. 

Elsewhere in Samsung deals, its Black Friday in July sale is taking up to $300 off its fantastic Smart Monitors starting from $220. And you only have today and tomorrow left to take advantage of the deep pre-order deals on the new Galaxy gear:

Samsung 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With an included S Pen, crystal-clear display and Dolby Atmos surround sound, this reliable tablet is all about fun plus a little work. It’s easier than ever to write notes, edit photos and videos, mark up documents and more with the included S Pen. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere; Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors – with newly included Mint color. Whether you’re multitasking, relaxing or both, this long-lasting battery keeps you going with up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. 

