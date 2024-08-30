Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $20, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom from $35, more

Update: New QVC accounts (or one you just made) can score the new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at $34.99 using code KCLQVC25 at checkout. But you better go quick before it sells out.

Best Buy is now offering Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 for $19.99 with free shipping. This is regularly $70 title that is now seeing a deep $50 price drop for folks looking to add it to their collection. Currently sold out on Amazon, it still fetches the full $70 on the PlayStation Store as well. This is one of the PlayStation mascot titles I think everyone should at least try, never mind it being a staple in any even semi-complete PS5 game collection. It showcases the power of the console and DualSense controller nicely, and might even be among the first games to get a proper update or least full support on the new PS5 Pro if it indeed does get unveiled next month ahead of release this holiday season. All of the latest rumors and hints on what could be a September reveal for the PS5 Pro are waiting for you right here.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

