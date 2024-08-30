Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung, and more up to $350 off

Labor Day sales are now live and kicking on both Amazon and Best Buy with huge discounts on home appliances, MacBooks, iPads, and more. These wider sale events are also offering some solid deals on new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs from Samsung, HP, and more. Many of these laptops including the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the ASUS Vivobook S 15 are fetching their lowest prices, so head below for a closer look at the deals.

Best Labor Day deals on Copilot+ PCs

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale has knocked Samsung’s new 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $350 discount on a machine that regularly fetches $1,350. This particular laptop sports an AMOLED touchscreen panel along with other features like a dedicated NPU and a Copilot key. Samsung is matching the $1,000 price for its Galaxy Book 4 Edge notebook on its online store today.

HP’s OmniBook X Copilot+ PC is also down to $899.99 shipped as a part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. This machine regularly fetches $1,200 at Best Buy, and it features a 2.2K touchscreen panel, 16GB, and 1TB storage. The deals on other Copilot+ PCs are highlighted below, including a ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 that’s fetching the lowest price on Amazon.

Browse though the rest of Labor Day deals on Best Buy and Amazon for additional savings on smartphones, home appliances, and more.

