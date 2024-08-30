Best Buy Labor Day sale now live: MacBooks $500 off, iPad $200, home appliances 50% off + $500 credits, more

Best Buy has now launched its wider Labor Day sale event. We did already feature some of these deals previously as part of its early offerings, but it has now officially launched the prime time show here with plenty of price drops across a range of product categories. From Apple’s MacBooks and iPads to a range of Samsung’s latest tablet offering at up to $400 off, you’ll also find massive 50% price drops on a wide range of kitchen and home appliances with bonus $500 gift cards attached on select items. Hey below for a closer look at the Best Buy Labor Day sale.

Best Buy Labor Day Apple deals

Best Buy Labor Day sale features a series of notable Apple deals, including what many would consider to be one of the best MacBook deals of the year – the latest M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off. While this is matching the Amazon deal right now as well, it is indeed the lowest we have tracked for this model, or any M3 Pro machine for that matter.

As for MacBook Air, My Best Buy Plus/Total members can drop the M2 13-inch model down to the lowest price we have tracked at $749 alongside deals on iPad 9 at $200 and some price drops on AirTags too.

Samsung and Android Best Buy Labor Day deals:

Elsewhere in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, you’ll find some notable price drops on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but we did already feature these deals previously – there’s up to $400 in savings to be had here and some of the best prices we have tracked. These offers also join up to 40% or more on select unlocked Android phones from Samsung, Motorola, and others, as well as $90 off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

More highlights from the Best Buy Labor Day event:

Browse though the rest of the Best Buy Labor Day sale right here.

