Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods full-grain leather Apple Watch bands this weekend (Best prices ever)

As any 9to5 reader will know, we absolutely love our Burton Goods Apple Watch bands and we have now secured everyone exclusive 35% price drops on every model. These handcrafted artisan bands are simply gorgeous, but they certainly aren’t cheap averaging out in the $80 range. However, this weekend the prices are lower than they ever have been before. Everyone can score 20% off their first order at Burton, and we have brought you exclusive codes in the past for 30% off, but this weekend we are taking it up a notch with a 35% price drop to deliver new all-time lows on every leather band the brand makes using code 95Mac35 at checkout. Head below for more details.

Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch Bands

The code above will work on the brand’s new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands detailed down below, but they will also work on the more traditional leather straps as well.

I had a chance to strap the Burton Goods American full-grain Heritage Leather Apple Watch band on for review earlier this year, and it is simply beautiful. It screams handcrafted, artisan-quality through every hand-stitched detail. Available in a range of different leather shades and for all Apple Watch sizes, this is a full-grain leather band with stainless steel hardware, and a conformable underside that is soft and yet secure on the wrist.

You can see each model, the discounted pricing using code 95Mac35 at checkout, and some highlights down below:

Apple Watch Heritage Leather Strap $52 (Reg. $80)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

26mm width for a comfortable and substantial feel

American full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Crafted from American full-grain leather with four handsome colors

Apple Watch Pilot Leather Strap $65 (Reg. $100)

NEW COLOR – Bourbon. A Rich deep amber brown that’s reminiscent of a dark aged whiskey.

Fits the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch

Compatibility: 42, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm Apple Watch’s

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Rivet reinforced for strength

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $65 (Reg. $100)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Opening for heart rate monitor

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Four unique and handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $78 (Reg. $120)

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

