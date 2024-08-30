Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods full-grain leather Apple Watch bands this weekend (Best prices ever)

Justin Kahn -
ExclusiveBurton Goods
35% off From $52
a close up of a hand

As any 9to5 reader will know, we absolutely love our Burton Goods Apple Watch bands and we have now secured everyone exclusive 35% price drops on every model. These handcrafted artisan bands are simply gorgeous, but they certainly aren’t cheap averaging out in the $80 range. However, this weekend the prices are lower than they ever have been before. Everyone can score 20% off their first order at Burton, and we have brought you exclusive codes in the past for 30% off, but this weekend we are taking it up a notch with a 35% price drop to deliver new all-time lows on every leather band the brand makes using code 95Mac35 at checkout. Head below for more details. 

Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch Bands

The code above will work on the brand’s new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands detailed down below, but they will also work on the more traditional leather straps as well. 

I had a chance to strap the Burton Goods American full-grain Heritage Leather Apple Watch band on for review earlier this year, and it is simply beautiful. It screams handcrafted, artisan-quality through every hand-stitched detail. Available in a range of different leather shades and for all Apple Watch sizes, this is a full-grain leather band with stainless steel hardware, and a conformable underside that is soft and yet secure on the wrist. 

You can see each model, the discounted pricing using code 95Mac35 at checkout, and some highlights down below:

Apple Watch Heritage Leather Strap $52 (Reg. $80)

  • Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)
  • 26mm width for a comfortable and substantial feel
  • American full-grain leather
  • 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability
  • Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm
  • Crafted from American full-grain leather with four handsome colors

Apple Watch Pilot Leather Strap $65 (Reg. $100)

  • NEW COLOR – Bourbon. A Rich deep amber brown that’s reminiscent of a dark aged whiskey.
  • Fits the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch
  • Compatibility: 42, 44mm, 45mm, 49mm Apple Watch’s
  • Luxuriously strong full-grain leather
  • Durably soft leather lining
  • Rivet reinforced for strength

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $65 (Reg. $100)

  • Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)
  • Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.
  • Full-grain leather
  • 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability
  • Opening for heart rate monitor
  • Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm
  • Four unique and handsome colors
  • Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort
  • Stitched with precision thread
  • Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $78 (Reg. $120)

  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1
  • Medium to large wrist sizes
  • Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.
  • 316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters
  • Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch
  • Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches
  • Sizing- 125-215mm wrists
  • American full-grain leather
  • Durably soft leather lining
  • Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Burton Goods

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple W...
All of the wonderful Burton Goods leather Apple Watch b...
Exclusive all-time low price on the new Burton Goods le...
Here’s the best Labor Day deals for your smartpho...
Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC d...
Make your iPad 10 feel like an Air or Pro with ESR̵...
Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount ...
Here’s a rundown of the seven new LEGO sets relea...
Load more...
Show More Comments