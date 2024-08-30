Massive $625 price drop has Alienware’s Aurora R16 RTX 4070 Super gaming PC at new $1,275 low for Labor Day

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Dell has dropped its new Alienware Aurora R16 with i7/16GB/1TB/4070 Super to $1,274.99 shipped. You’ll have to enter promo code SAVE15 to see the discounted price at checkout. Regularly $1,900, this relatively new gaming desktop with the latest RTX 4070 Super is now seeing an impressive 33% discount. Today’s deal shaves $625 off its listed price to land at the best price we can find. The same desktop with a higher 32GB RAM is currently fetching $1,800 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

The Alienware Aurora R16 desktop discounted today is powered by Intel’s latest Core i7-14700F processor with a 240mm liquid cooler. It’s coupled with 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD along with the latest NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU to handle the graphics. You are essentially looking at all the latest hardware here, so this desktop should be powerful enough to run even the most modern titles out there at 4K with DLSS. Other highlights of the Aurora R16 gaming desktop include a motherboard with Wi-Fi 6E support, a 1,000W PSU, and included Dell keyboard and mouse for gaming, among other things.

This, by the way, is not the only gaming desktop that is discounted today. Walmart is currently offering iBUYPOWER’s Y60 gaming desktop with Core i9/32GB/2TB/4070 for $1,300, down from its $2,100 list price. More deals on gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub, so be sure to check them out and see if something catches your attention.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop features:

The 240mm heat exchanger, available on the optional CPU liquid cooling, heightens thermal resistance, ensuring temperatures stay consistently low during longer gaming sessions.​

The Alienware Aurora R16 is our first gaming desktop to include the revamped Alienware Command Center software, where you can create and edit AlienFX lighting across the ecosystem, choose and monitor your performance mode across distinct power states, and create custom gaming profiles for your whole library.

The R16 is our first gaming desktop to showcase the elevated Legend 3 industrial design, which is meant to prioritize a more minimal, optimized chassis – that is sleek and modern – with a new matte finish, Basalt Black.

Our new industrial design is echoed by the overall compact and functional size of the system, which is about 40% smaller by volume than the Aurora R15.

