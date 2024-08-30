This iBUYPOWER Y60 RTX 4070 Gaming PC with liquid cooling is ready for your battlestation at only $1,300 today

Walmart is currently offering an iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC with Core i9/32GB/2TB/4070 for $1,399 shipped. This is regularly a $2,100 gaming PC which is now seeing a solid $700 discount to land at one of the best prices we can find. That’s a solid price for a desktop with high-end components including a liquid-cooled Core i9 14900KF which is currently fetching $519 shipped by itself on Amazon. In addition to the discount price, this gaming desktop also comes with a free digital copy of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows game worth $70, which you can redeem and download until November 30th, 2024. Head below for more details.

The iBUYPOWER Y60 desktop discounted at Walmart today is powered by Intel’s latest Core i9-14900KF processor with a 360mm liquid cooler. It’s coupled with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and 2TB NVMe SSD. It also packs an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU with 12GB VRAM to complete the package which is powerful enough to run even modern titles at 4K with DLSS and other upscaling tech. All these components are neatly packed inside a Hyte Y60 PC case, which is a premium mid-tower cabinet with 3-piece panoramic glass. Other highlights of the Y60 gaming desktop PC include a 700W PSU, addressable RGB fans, included RGB gaming keyboard and mouse, and more.

If you’re looking to buy more gaming peripherals to go with this gaming desktop, then be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub. This PC will pair nicely with Samsung’s 49-inch OLED G9 curved gaming monitor that’s down to $1,000 right now with a massive $700 discount.

iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop PC features:

Experience the ultimate gaming PC setup with the iBUYPOWER Y60BI9N4702. The professionally vetted components of this desktop come together to create a high-performance machine that lets you play all your favorite AAA video games at a high resolution with better frame rates. The processing capacity of the Intel Core i9 14900KF will support any big projects you’re working on, like content creation and detailed digital artwork. Play all your favorite video games, edit and render HD videos, run multiple processes and browser tabs at once, and more, thanks to the 32GB of DDR5 RGB 5600MHz RAM. With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB graphics card, you’ll fully enjoy streaming and gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!