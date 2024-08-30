New Blix auto-shifting Vika X folding e-bike debuts with $1,699 launch deal and bonus add-ons ($1,898 value)

Alongside its ongoing Labor Day sale, Blix has launched its new Vika X Folding e-bike at a discounted $1,699 rate and some free gear thrown in too. It will be normally priced at $1,799, but today you’re getting a pleasant $100 shaved off, which isn’t a whole lot, but seeing as a lot of company’s are releasing new models at their MSRPs lately, it’s appreciated here. You’ll also be getting Vika X carrying bag, valued at $99, that folds into itself, making it simple to attach to the rear carrier.

The Vika X Folding e-bike arrives onto the micromobility scene with a rear-geared 500W hub motor paired with a 614.4Wh battery (barely beating the Vika+ Flex’s 614Wh). It offers three levels of pedal assistance that is supported by the newly added torque sensor. You can actively switch between either class 2 or class 3 settings here, giving you a 20 MPH to 28 MPH top speed range depending on what you prefer while getting up to 70 miles of travel range depending on what settings you go with.

This new model has been given an optional automatic shifting functionality that will adjust gear shifting and motor power to match the rider’s pedaling, or if you prefer making those decisions on your own, gears can be switched between electronically at the simple press of a button, bringing some convenience into the build. Along with this new feature, there’s a bunch more that enhances riding safety, like the added brake light and turn signal capabilities to the integrated taillight, an auto-adjusting backlit color display, a more powerful integrated high-beam headlight – plus, there’s even a speaker-based electronic horn and hydraulic disc brakes that have been thrown on too. Of course, as the name implies, its frame folds down to a 36-inch x 21-inch x 28.5-inch size for easier storage and transport options.

Be sure to check out Blix’s ongoing Labor Day sale that is taking $500 off three of its popular e-bike models with up to $187 in free gear thrown in too. You’ll also find a bunch of other e-bike sales going on through the holiday, all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Blix Vika X Folding e-bike features:

Your ride, reimagined. Smart technology that makes it easier, safer, and more enjoyable than ever. Elevate your ride to the next level. Discover the ultimate smooth riding and acceleration with a new advanced torque sensor. Enjoy responsive motor assistance and unparalleled performance. Effortless electronic gear changes at the press of a button. Switch to automatic shifting and let the system handle it for you. Experience an impressive 70-mile range, perfect for both epic adventures and everyday commutes.

