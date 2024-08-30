Blix Labor Day sale takes $500 off e-bikes with up to $187 in free add-on gear from $1,399

Blix Bikes has an ongoing Labor Day sale that is taking $500 off three e-bikes and giving away up to $187 in free gear. As a lover of versatility in EVs, the standout for me is the Packa Genie Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped. It would normally run you $2,099 most days outside any such sale, and has often been dropping between $1,699 and $1,899 for most of the sales in 2024, though we did see it drop as low as $1,499 once back in April. It lands here at its second-lowest price that we have tracked and even beats out its Black Friday and Christmas pricing from last year by $100, with nearly as much free gear too. Speaking of the free gear, you’ll be getting a pair of running boards alongside a cushioned seat for its rear rack to provide either a comfortable place for a passenger or a dedicated space for other cargo/packages/bags. You can get an in-depth rundown on what to expect in our hands-on review at Electrek or head below to learn more.

The Packa Genie cruises onto the scene stocked with a 750W geared rear hub motor (peaking at 1,350W) alongside the 672Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that comes supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor (sorry, torque sensor purists). It is a class 2 model so it hits a maximum 20 MPH speed with a 40-mile travel distance for the single battery model, or you can double up the batteries for double the travel range at $400 more. There is also a throttle for pure electric action, though keep in mind relying on it alone will likely drop the travel range down around 25 miles somewhere.

It comes with some nice extra features too, with a full digital display that even has a USB port for charging your phone as you ride – which is always appreciated as someone who uses my phone’s GPS to navigate the city streets. There’s also puncture-resistant tires, fenders over top both of those, integrated head and taillights, a smart bell, hydraulic disc brakes, 7-speed gear shifter, as well as the obvious mounting points along the rear rack which boasts a 200-pound payload. A rear wheel net guard has even been thrown on, which is essential, in my opinion, if you plan to take any kids on the ride with you.

Other Blix Labor Day deals:

Vika+ Flex Folding e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899) comes with an everyday bag worth $89

(Reg. $1,899) Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike, with front basket: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899) comes with fender set, rear rack, and city tote worth $187

(Reg. $1,899)

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub, where we’ve collected all the best Labor Day and Back to School EV sales, like the two Rad Power e-bikes that are down at $999 lows or Lectric’s lineup of popular models with bundles that are seeing up to $405 taken off. You’ll also find discounts on electric tools, eco-friendly appliances, solar power solutions, and more.

Blix Packa Genie Cargo e-bike features:

Carry up to 200lbs in 200 different combinations. The Blix modular rack system includes smart mounting points in the front and rear that let’s you add a variety of unique Blix accessories. With a total length of only 81″, the Packa Genie is just a tad bit longer than a regular bike. The 24″ wheels and low step-over frame of only 19.4″ allows for a low center of gravity and easy handling. Experience heightened riding safety with integrated front and rear LED lights, brake lights, reflective tire strips, and an automatic power-cutoff to the motor upon braking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!