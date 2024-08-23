iOttie’s 2024 Qi2 15W MagSafe car vent mount charger just hit the new $39 Amazon low

iOttie is one of the more popular brands in the iPhone and smartphone car mount/charger space. So when its new Qi2 models landed with 15W of power, we were very much paying attention and today we spotted a solid deal on one of them. Amazon is now offering iOttie Velox Qi2 Mini Wireless Car Vent Mount Charger down at $38.95 shipped. This model first launched at $55 and still fetches as much on the official iOttie site. However, it has landed more recently with a $50 regular list on Amazon and is now an additional 22% off. This is still among the first few chances to save, coming in at $1 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon low.

As the name suggests, this is a Qi2-certified in-vehicle charger. That means it can deliver the max 15W of power to iPhone 12 or newer and Android devices equipped with a MagSafe-compatible case. It also ships with the 20W power adapter you’ll need to run it.

It comes complete with N52 magnets to “hold your phone securely in place and in perfect position” while the onboard ball joint allows you to get your device at the ideal viewing angle.

iOttie says this model “installs in seconds on your vehicle’s air vent” by way of its siliconized prongs that deliver a “vise-like grip that just won’t quit.”

If you’re looking for something with a bit of that Apple flair, the Space Gray 2024 model Satechi variant with the same Qi2 charging prowess is now at the best price ever, coming in at just $5 above the price of the iOttie model, as part of our exclusive sale event – here’s our hands-on launch review.

Then scope out this deal on Craftman’s V20 cordless orbital polisher to give your ride a buff too.

iOttie Velox Qi2 Mini Wireless Car Vent Mount Charger features:

Qi2-Certified Wireless Charging: The Velox Qi2 Mini car phone mount wirelessly charges Qi2-compatible devices at speeds of up to 15Ws. 20W USB-C power adapter included.

Designed for Qi2-enabled devices and MagSafe iPhones including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 series, as well as official MagSafe and MagSafe compatible cases.

Secure Hold: Powerful, built-in N52 magnets hold your phone securely in place and in perfect position for wireless charging, even on rough roads. The mounting face and air vent mounting bracket are coated in soft silicone for a gentle connection with added grip.

Adjustable Viewing: A versatile ball joint allows you to rotate, swivel and tilt the mounting face for an ideal and safe viewing position while you drive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!