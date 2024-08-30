Get ahead of seasonal weight gains with this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale (23% off)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the official RENPHO storefront offering its Apple Health-ready Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35 or more in your cart to score free shipping. Usually sold for $22, today’s offer takes 23% off to bring the price back down to the best we’ve tracked since March. While not the best we’ve seen, it comes within just a couple bucks or so of the all-time low. You can learn more about this scale down below.

Sorry to say it, but summer is coming to a close. We’re roughly three weeks away from the fall season officially kicking off. This means that it can get pretty easy to not log as much exercise day in and day out and before you know it, you could wind up a few pounds heavier than you’d like. This rings especially true during the winter months for me. Thankfully, today’s offer allows you to affordably pick up a scale that integrates with platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. I’ve been doing this for years, and now I can see annual trends and quickly understand if weight gains are out of place.

RENPHO Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

User-Friendly and Convenient: The smart weighing scale requires downloading the Renpho Health App, syncing seamlessly with fitness apps like Samsung Health, Apple Health, and the Fitbit App, as well as MyFitnessPal.

Comprehensive Body Composition Analysis: Includes measurements of body weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, protein, muscle mass, and more. The smart body fat analyzer’s app not only allows you to set goals and save historical data but also displays your progress through charts in weekly, monthly, and yearly views.

