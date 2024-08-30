Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount charger with metal build now at $45 low

There are plenty of options out there when it comes to fantastic in-car iPhone mounts and chargers, but if you ask me, the 2024 model Satechi Qi2 solution is the best there is in the price range. And that price range just got even lower with this weekend’s Labor Day sale. I recently had a chance go hands-on with the regularly $60 15W car mount, and definitely recommend it at that price. But at the $44.99 we are seeing as part of the brand’s Labor Day/end of summer sale, you’ll want to take a very good look at this one. Be sure to use code SUMMER25 at checkout.

As detailed in our feature piece, the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is simply gorgeous. It delivers a solid Space Gray metal plate outfitted with a strong MagSafe connection for your iPhone. It’s adjustable to get it at the ideal angle, clamps on to all of the vent mounts I had access to with ease and stability, and provides a soft silicone pad on top to safeguard your Apple handset.

It, at least to my eyes, looks and feels like it could have been made in Cupertino, outside of the subtle Satechi branding of course.

And this is a Qi2 model as well. That means it can deliver the full 15W of juice to your iPhone while on the road. It also ships with a 3.3-foot USB-C cable and 25W Cigarette Light Adapter (CLA) to hook it all up.

Get a complete rundown in our hands-on review.

Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger features:

Charge your phone on the go with the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Driven by the latest fast charging technology, it delivers 15W of power for a fast, efficient charge. Tap into lightning-fast 15W wireless charging with Qi2 certification and seamless MagSafe compatibility. With a stabilizing vent clamp and a powerful magnetic connection that keeps your phone secure during travel.

