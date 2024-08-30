Save thousands on Samsung’s Bespoke all-in-one electric washer/ventless dryer from $1,800 (Reg. up to $3,339)

With only a few days left before Labor Day’s arrival, Samsung is not only offering plenty of great opportunities to benefit from big savings right now, but its focusing some select deals on its popular Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer at $1,999 shipped. Normally fetching $3,339 most days, we saw it fall to a short-lived $1,600 low at Costco back in June, while Best Buy was offering the second-best rate we’ve seen at $2,000. Best Buy has undercut the price today, however, as the same washer/dryer is now priced at the lowest rate we’ve seen on the site so far for $1,800. Picking it up off Samsung’s website, though, has some added benefits, with the company offering a $100 credit on future purchases, as well as an extended two year Care+ plan at $148 off (costing just $1) – plus, there are even further bundle discounts when you buy multiple appliances together. Either way, this is a great chance to upgrade your laundry room at one of the most affordable rates while also possibly regaining some space if you currently have dual units.

This all-in-one washer/dryer unit from Samsung arrives with an ENERGY STAR certification and powered by AI capabilities that makes laundry duties far less time consuming. Thanks to this AI programming, the unit can detect the types of fabric that you throw inside and even adjust settings during its cycles based on how soiled they happen to be, tailoring every wash to the desirable levels your clothes need.

It sports a larger detergent tank than we typically see with these all-in-one models, which is able hold up to 47 loads of detergent at once before needing to be refilled – or, you can use the Flex One compartment for added convenience and versatility, giving you the option to instead hold 25 loads of detergent as well as 34 loads of softener too. We can not discuss the benefits to this washer/dryer without touching on one of its biggest design features: its ventless design. This feature not only allows you to place it virtually anywhere in your home, but its dual-inverter heat pump tech will also significantly increases its energy efficiency, especially when working alongside the AI to calculate and predict electricity costs in order to “reduce energy usage by up to 19%.” Head below to learn more.

Be sure to head over to Samsung’s Labor Day appliance page here to check out the full lineup of appliance offers and bundle deals, or you can head to this landing page here for the washer/dryer untis specifically. You can head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other great eco-friendly Labor Day deals. We’ve also put together a full compendium of the best Labor Day deals happening across Amazon, Best Buy, and much more that you can shop through at your leisure.

Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer features:

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ machine is the industry’s fastest and largest All-in-One Combo washer & dryer.¹

Easy installation with a 120V standard outlet. No dryer vent exhaust system needed.²

Ultra Capacity: 5.3 cu. ft. capacity All-in-One Combo washer and dryer. It washes and dries clothes in one machine in 98 minutes with the Super Speed cycle.*

