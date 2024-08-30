All of the best Labor Day deals now live: Save on Apple, Samsung, e-bikes, PC gaming, more

The best Labor Day deals are already starting to flood in even before we get into the weekend. While we are expecting more come Monday, there is plenty of incredible deals up for grabs right now. While the Labor Day festivities, at least when it comes to saving money, tends to center around massive discounts on home appliances (and we have featured up to $2,200 off Samsung models and giant $500 Best Buy gift cards with up to 50% in savings on other brands), there’s also some of the best prices of the year now live on Apple and Samsung tech, e-bikes, PC gaming gear, chargers for your entire setup, power stations, smart TVs, and loads of discounts on apparel and footwear from the hottest brands. Head below for the best Labor Day deals you can score right now and be sure to check back throughout the weekend for constant updates.

Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more

Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung up to $350 off

Best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5

Best Labor Day Apple deals

Apple is getting in on the Labor Day deals in a major way this year. Alongside the best prices ever on its latest M3 MacBook Air models with up to $250 in savings, the real star of the show here is the M3 Pro machines. We are taking about as much as $700 off the 18GB models for MY Best Buy members as well as $500 in savings on the 14-inchers starting from $1,499 to deliver the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Apple’s pro-grade machines.

These deals also join $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models alongside the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299, the iPad 9 at just $199, and up to $150 off the most affordable M4 iPad Pro.

MacBook

iPad

Apple Watch

AirTag, chargers, cables, cases, and more

The accessories are also getting in on this best Labor Day Apple deals this year with new Amazon all-time lows waiting on the official power adapters, woven USB-C cables, and the 15W MagSafe adapter alongside Apple’s MagSafe clear iPhone cases and more.

Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and more Android gear

Smartphone accessories, tech, chargers, monitors, more

Labor is not just about smart TVs and home appliances, as we mentioned above. We have already rounded up the best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5, but you can also browse through the list below where you’ll find an updated selection of deals throughout this weekend and into next week on chargers, MagSafe gear, power banks, and much more.

Headphones

e-Bikes and EVs

This year’s selection of EVs and e-bikes is about as impressive as you could ask for really. The best Labor Day deals includes models from some of most popular and value-packed brands, including Lectric, Rad Power, Aventon, Murf, Blix, and even more.

PCs and battlestation gaming gear

We have already rounded up a series of best Labor Day price drops on Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals at up to $350 off, but you’ll also a host of battlestation gear on tap this year with even more come. Monitors, keyboards, pre-built gaming rigs, and more are just the highlights here.

Smart TVs

Home Theater/Audio

Smart Home

