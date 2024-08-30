All of the best Labor Day deals now live: Save on Apple, Samsung, e-bikes, PC gaming, more

The best Labor Day deals are already starting to flood in even before we get into the weekend. While we are expecting more come Monday, there is plenty of incredible deals up for grabs right now. While the Labor Day festivities, at least when it comes to saving money, tends to center around massive discounts on home appliances (and we have featured up to $2,200 off Samsung models and giant $500 Best Buy gift cards with up to 50% in savings on other brands), there’s also some of the best prices of the year now live on Apple and Samsung tech, e-bikes, PC gaming gear, chargers for your entire setup, power stations, smart TVs, and loads of discounts on apparel and footwear from the hottest brands. Head below for the best Labor Day deals you can score right now and be sure to check back throughout the weekend for constant updates.
Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more
Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung up to $350 off
Best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5
Best Labor Day Apple deals
Apple is getting in on the Labor Day deals in a major way this year. Alongside the best prices ever on its latest M3 MacBook Air models with up to $250 in savings, the real star of the show here is the M3 Pro machines. We are taking about as much as $700 off the 18GB models for MY Best Buy members as well as $500 in savings on the 14-inchers starting from $1,499 to deliver the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Apple’s pro-grade machines.
These deals also join $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models alongside the return of the current-generation iPad 10 down at $299, the iPad 9 at just $199, and up to $150 off the most affordable M4 iPad Pro.
MacBook
- Best MacBook Pro deals of the year: 14-inch M3 Pro 18GB RAM $1,499 ($500 off)
- Best Buy Labor Day sale now live: 16-inch M3 Pro MacBooks up to $700 off
- Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM now down at $1,299 (Now even lower)
iPad
- Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 drops down to just $299 for Labor Day in all colorways
- Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro returns to $899 low, or $849 for Best Buy members
- Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro now $150 off, 11-inch 512GB at $1,099 Amazon low
- Grab an iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids down at the $199 Amazon low
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off
- Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 at $299 now ($100 off)
AirTag, chargers, cables, cases, and more
The accessories are also getting in on this best Labor Day Apple deals this year with new Amazon all-time lows waiting on the official power adapters, woven USB-C cables, and the 15W MagSafe adapter alongside Apple’s MagSafe clear iPhone cases and more.
- Apple’s AirTags drop to $18.75 ea: Grab four for $75 or singles down at $25
- Amazon lows hit Apple’s official 60W woven USB-C cable at $15, 240W at $23
- Scoop up some official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapters down at $14
- Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger down to $29 (Over 25% off)
- Apple’s base 5K Studio Display has now dropped back down to $1,300 ($200 off)
- Official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case falls 42% at Amazon today
Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and more Android gear
- Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE drops to $180, or $80 with just about any trade-in
- Bring home a casual tablet experience with Samsung’s Tab A9+ down at $170
- Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $224
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets now up to $350 off from $950
- Score some Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers: 4-pack for $60
- Samsung’s 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone returns to Prime Day low at $300
- Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped
- Score the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210
- New OnePlus Pad 2 drops to $500 with FREE official folio case ($90 off)
- Save $100 on the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 12R smartphone today starting at $400
- Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800
- Motorola’s 2024 Edge smartphone with curved display back to $450 low ($100 off)
Smartphone accessories, tech, chargers, monitors, more
Labor is not just about smart TVs and home appliances, as we mentioned above. We have already rounded up the best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5, but you can also browse through the list below where you’ll find an updated selection of deals throughout this weekend and into next week on chargers, MagSafe gear, power banks, and much more.
- Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station just dropped to $225
- Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, more from $18
- Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount charger now at $45 low
- Rare deal knocks up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases
- Best price yet hits Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank at $29
- Just $8 gets you two foldable smartphone holders with rotating metal base ($4 ea.)
- At just $5, it’s hard to beat this car vent mount for your phone (50% off)
- LISEN’s brand new collapsible 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station at $40 ($60 off)
- This tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9
- Make your iPad 10 feel like an Air/Pro with ESR’s magnetic keyboard case for $80
- Charge at home and on the go with Baseus’ 100W hybrid power strip at $54.50
- Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI down at just $16 today
- Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station to $225 all-time low
- Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD hits one of its best prices today at $150
- Grab this 4K 27-inch Dell monitor at the $200 Amazon low ($100 off)
- Score Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor at over $800 off
- First deal drops the Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes kit down to just $19
Headphones
- Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off down at $399 via Amazon
- Bose’s latest QuietComfort buds and headphones now up to $100 off from $249
- Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low
e-Bikes and EVs
This year’s selection of EVs and e-bikes is about as impressive as you could ask for really. The best Labor Day deals includes models from some of most popular and value-packed brands, including Lectric, Rad Power, Aventon, Murf, Blix, and even more.
- Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike with $405 in free gear at $1,475, more from $799
- Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear (including extra battery)
- Rad Power’s Labor Day sale now live at up to $700 off
- Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf e-bike at new $1,995 low, more
- Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton all-terrain e-bikes up to $300 off from $1,699
- New Blix auto-shifting Vika X folding e-bike debuts with $1,699 launch deal
- Save up to $1,100 on three Velotric e-bikes starting from $1,249
- Blix Labor Day sale takes $500 off e-bikes with up to $187 in free gear from $1,399
PCs and battlestation gaming gear
We have already rounded up a series of best Labor Day price drops on Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals at up to $350 off, but you’ll also a host of battlestation gear on tap this year with even more come. Monitors, keyboards, pre-built gaming rigs, and more are just the highlights here.
- Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals up to $350 off
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 14-inch QHD Copilot+ PC $1,000 (Reg. $1,100)
- ASUS Vivobook S 15 15.6-inch OLED Copilot+ PC $1,020 (Reg. $1,300)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 16-inch AMOLED Copito+ PC $1,450 (Reg. $1,750)
- Massive $625 price drop has Alienware’s R16 RTX 4070 Super PC at new $1,275 low
- iBUYPOWER Y60 RTX 4070 Gaming PC is ready for your battlestation at only $1,300
- Acer Nitro 24-inch 180Hz FHD gaming monitor at $100 (33% off)
- Score AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor with FREE 1TB M.2 SSD for $209 ($319 value)
- Just $25 scores you Keychron’s programmable mechanical keyboard today
Smart TVs
- Samsung offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550
- Hisense’s 144Hz Google Smart TV at $1,700 low ($500 off)
- Sony 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with AirPlay 2 starting from $1,698 lows
- Save up to $2,002 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, return lows start from $248
Home Theater/Audio
- Sonos home theater Labor Day sale: Arc AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar $180 off, more
- Sonos Sub Mini subwooferback down at $343 Prime Day price (Reg. $429)
- New Sonos Roam 2 AirPlay Bluetooth speaker falls back to $143 Prime Day low
- Amazon deal knocks the Sonos Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar down to the $179 low ($100 off)
- Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker just hit the $298 Amazon low
Smart Home
- Eve HomeKit Labor Day sale from $32: Smart plug, weather stations, sensors, more
- Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)
- Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells start at $100 Amazon lows right now (Reg. $180)
- Level Lock+ Apple Home Key lock with Wi-Fi hub at $265 (Reg. $349)
- Stock up with two Philips Hue 75W Smart LED Bulbs at just $8.50 each (45% off)
- TP-Link’s dual-outlet Alexa/Google Smart Outdoor Plug at the $16 low
- TP-Link Google magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection now at just $28
Power stations and electric power tools
- Anker offers a massive $2,498 in savings on SOLIX F3800 power station backup bundles
- Anker’s 5-pound PowerCore 60,000mAh power bank station at $120 (Reg. $150)
- Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC power stations from $150
- Slip Jackery’s 290Wh Explorer power station into your travel bag at return $180 low
- EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station returns to $168 Amazon low
- EGO Power+ 56V 25-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer for $279
- Versatility meets reliability in the EGO Power+ 56V Power Head down at $119
Apparel and footwear
- Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event takes an extra 30% off: Sweaters, t-shirts, lounge, more
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, more
- Columbia’s Annual Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-sellers
- Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $12 Prime shipped
- Macy’s takes an extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Backpack Sale takes 25% off Nike, The North Face, Jordan, more
- Amazon’s Carhartt Flash Sale now live with 50% off best-selling t-shirts, pants, more!
- Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off denim from just $17 Prime shipped
