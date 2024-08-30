Save up to $1,100 on three Velotric e-bikes in the closing days of Summer Sale, starting from $1,249

Velotric’s ongoing Summer Sale that is offering up to $900 in combined savings will be ending September 2. With the weekend between us and the upcoming holiday, the brand has added some opportunities to get extra savings on three of the e-bikes that are on clearance, with one being the lightweight T1 e-bike that we covered earlier in the sale with smart features and a range extender battery that is getting an additional $200 taken off to a new $1,399 low (use code VLDeals200 at checkout). Diving into the other two models benefiting from this deal, let’s start with the Go 1 Utility e-bike for $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code VLDeals150 at checkout for an additional $150 off. Normally going for $1,699, we’ve seen it dip in and out of sales across 2024, with the lowest of the year being $1,299, though we have seen it go as low as $1,099 in past years. Today, though, the usual second-lowest price is getting undercut by $50, giving you the best rate we’ve seen in a while. You can get a hands-on rundown from our review over at Electrek or head below to learn more.

The Go 1 e-bike arrives with an equipped 500W hub motor that peaks at 900W, as well as a removable 691.2Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that all work in conjunction to carry you up to 55 miles on a single charge at up to 20 MPH (which can be unlocked to 25 MPH).

It has some nice bang-for-your buck features here too, like the SHIMANO 7-speed derailleur, the puncture-resistant tires (which I am always happy to see being a New Yorker), a removable thumb throttle, an a 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB port to charge your phone if you use it for navigation, an integrated LED headlight, a taillight that’s been integrated into the rear rack that also boasts brake light functionality. A nice little touch here is the inclusion of Apple Find My that offers some peace of mind for those who are concerned with theft.

The third e-bike benefitting from these extra savings is the Packer 1 Cargo e-bike at $1,549 shipped, after using the promo code VLDeals150 at checkout for an additional $150 off. This model arrives sporting the longer ‘cargo’ rear rack as opposed to the above’s shorter ‘utility’ one, with some notable features that were praised in our hands-on review at Electrek. The e-bike cruises into view with a 750W rear-geared hub motor (peaking at 1,200W for areas with more hills as well as larger hauls) and a 691.2Wh battery like the Go 1. You can hit top speeds of 20 MPH (which can be unlocked to 25 MPH too), with a 52 miles on a single charge when primarily using the pedal assistance, though there is the throttle to go pure electric when you want it.

You’re looking at a SHIMANO 8-speed derailleur here, 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires once again, the same headlight and taillight integrated into the rack as above, as well as the same 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB port and Apple Find My capabilities. Plus, it has a 440-pound payload, meaning it can handle some bigger riders while smaller riders can easily take passengers along with them.

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV sales on e-bikes and e-scooters, along with more deals for electric tools, green appliances, backup power solutions for travelling and power outages, and more.

Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike features:

Top Speed: 25MPH (unlocked) | 20 MPH (default)

25MPH (unlocked) | 20 MPH (default) Max Range: 55 Miles

Motor: 500W (Peak 900W)

Works with Apple Find My™

UL 2271 and UL 2849 Certified

Battery: 48V 14.4 Ah with LG 21700 Cells

Weight: 65 LBS

65 LBS Total Payload Capacity: 440 LBS

Rear Cargo Capacity: 120 LBS

Fits Riders: 5’0” – 6’6”

Brakes: 4-piston hydraulic, 180mm rotors

Fork: Hydraulic suspension, 60mm of travel with lockout, 15x110mm Novatec thru-axle

Drivetrain: SHIMANO 7-speed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!