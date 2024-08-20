Saddle up on Velotric’s T1 e-bike with extended 100-mile range, Smart+ Hub, and GPS tracking for $1,599 (Save $900)

Velotric’s sitewide Summer Sale is still going with up to $900 in combined savings – taking up to $600 off e-bikes while also giving away up to $300 in free gear. There are some truly great savings opportunities here to upgrade your commute with like the brand’s Discover 1 Plus Commuter e-bike that you can score at $1,199, but for those who may be craving a little more travel range or a much more lightweight model that’s easier to manage in city environments, you’ll find the T1 e-bike down at $1,599 shipped and also coming with a free range extender battery. Down from its usual $2,199 price tag, we’ve been seeing growing discounts on this model since 2024 began, with past sales seeing higher rates up to $1,999, but this sale is offering a much larger $600 markdown back to the lowest price we have tracked – plus, you’re also getting the range extender battery that tacks on an additional 30 miles of travel range and valued at $300 – meaning you’re getting the full extent of this sale’s savings here.

The T1 e-bike cruises onto the scene with a sleek and wireless design, hitting a top speed of 20 MPH (25 MPH when unlocked) and certainly goes the distance with its 70-mile range (which is extended up to 100 miles thanks to the extender battery). It sports a 350W hub motor that peaks at 600W alongside a 352.8Wh battery, Velopower E35+ smart drive system, and five levels of pedal assistance, as well as a walk mode – all supported by a 2-side torque sensor. Where this model differs from many others under the brand’s flag is its significantly reduced weight, which clocks in at just 36 pounds, making it a far more manageable option for folks living in apartment buildings and who may have to regularly carry it up stairs.

It comes loaded with a whole bunch of great features too, like an IPX6 water-resistance rating, an integrated light-sensing headlight, a SHIMANO 8-speed derailleur, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant tires. It has a simplified control panel that unlocks with your fingerprint, among other smart functions – plus, it’s been given a Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking for extra peace of mind – which you can access through the Velotric app via your smartphone.

Be sure to check out the full rundown of offers in this sale from our initial coverage here, and if you’re instead looking for an alternative brand to saddle up on – you’ll find a few other sales still active from popular brands like like Rad Power (ending tonight), as well as Lectric (ending in a few days), and Aventon. You’ll find deals with extra batteries in these sales too, doubling the models’ travel ranges. For more e-bike and e-scooter discounts, head over to our Green Deals hub and browse to your heart’s content.

Velotric T1 e-bike features:

36V 9.8Ah Battery, 350W Motor, 2-side Torque Sensor.

Top speed 25 MPH (Unlock)

5-level pedal assist, Walk mode.

36 lbs, 6061 Aluminum alloy Frame and Fork.

Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes.

Shimano 8-speed.

Velotric Smartphone App, Velotric Smart+ Sensor.

Anti-Theft Alert, Keyless Unlock, GPS Tracking, Ride Customization via Riding Modes, Ride Tracking, Health Tracking, Auto Headlight.

