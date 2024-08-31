Apple’s M2 Wi-Fi + Cell 11-inch iPad Pro is $500 off for today only at $799 shipped

Justin Kahn -
$500 off $799
Best Buy M2 11-inch iPad Pro

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day and joining its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering a sizable price drop on the previous-generation 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell 512GB down at $799 shipped. This is a regularly $1,299 tablet that is now $500 off the going rate we typically see at retailers like Best Buy. You’ll find a couple listings on Amazon for this model, the best and most affordable of which comes via the Woot storefront that is current sitting at $899. It is also worth mentioning that while you’re configuring your iPad Pro on the listing page, just below the price, you’ll see a “Hot offer” option to add a Logitech iPad keyboard case to your order at 20% off

Yes, this is the previous-generation model, and yes, it’s no M4 iPad Pro. But we are also talking about a still more than capable tablet that comes in at a drastically lower price point with today’s deal. An 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 512GB of storage carries a $1,199 MSRP and is currently on sale for $1,099, for comparison’s sake. The 256GB M4 iPad Pro sells for $999 and is currently marked down to $899 (or $849 for My Best Buy members for Labor Day). And both of those options don’t include the cellular connectivity.

The previous-gen 11-inch model featured here today carries the same M2 chip as the latest iPad Air model alongside a 2388 x 1668-pixel resolution with ProMotion technology and a P3 wide color display. It supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Apple Pencil (USB-C), FaceTime video, Wi‑Fi 6E, and, in this case, the always-connected cellular action. All of which joins the 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for AR. 

M2 iPad Pro 11-inch features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad. Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display¹ with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color… M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. 

