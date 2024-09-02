Add 20 feet of length to your home’s Tesla EV charging setup for $230 (Reg. $300, Today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing Tesla Extension Charging Cable for $229.99 shipped. You’d normally find this extension cable going for $300 most days, with plenty of knock-offs on the market desperately trying to compete. You’re looking at a 23% markdown today, knocking a solid $70 off the price tag and giving Tesla drivers an affordable chance to extend their home EV charger setups at the lowest price we can find. It comes fully compatible with Tesla Wall Connectors, destination chargers, and mobile connectors for Tesla Models S/3/X and Y. Adding it to your existing (or new, if you’re just starting into the world of Tesla EVs) setup gives you an additional 20 feet of reach with your charger, supporting up to 240V/48A charging speeds. Keep in mind though that this cable does not work with supercharger stations, unfortunately.

If you’re just starting your journey with a Tesla EV, Best Buy has the brand’s Universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired EV Chargers going for $580, after prices permanently fell from $620 months ago, which matches at Amazon. It delivers customizable charging speeds up to 48A, which you can tailor to your preference, and is designed for either indoor or outdoor placement – plus, there’s an integrated J1772 adapter that allows compatibility with other non-Tesla EV brands and models on the market. If you’re setting it at its maximum amperage, you’ll be able to enjoy upwards of 44 miles of travel range for every hour that it remains charging. If you only drive Tesla, and have no need for the universal support for other EVs, I recommend instead going with the non-universal model that sits $130 lower at $450, which also matches its price over at Amazon.

There’s a bunch of Rexing EV charger adapters that are seeing up to 25% off discounts on their price tags for the time being – with the three most popular we’ve covered here included at low rates (J1772 to Tesla, CCS to Tesla, and Tesla to J1772). You’ll find more EV related gear and equipment in our Green Deals hub too, with the hub being updated daily as new deals roll in.

Rexing Tesla Extension Charging Cable features:

Expand your charging rangeThe Rexing Tesla Extension Cord allows you to extend your Tesla Charger by an additional 20 ft, making it more convenient to reach and charge your Tesla wherever you are.

Fast chargingThis Tesla extension cord has a powerful charging capacity that enables quick and efficient charging of your electric vehicle. It supports up to 48 amps, 240 volts, and 12 kilowatts of power.

Built to lastThe Tesla extension cord is constructed with durable, weather-resistant materials that can endure outdoor use and provide a reliable charging solution for your Tesla on the go. Its sturdy design ensures long-lasting performance, making it a dependable choice for your EV charging needs.

Portable and convenientThis EV charging cable extension cord comes with a carrying case, making it easy to store and transport your cable wherever you need to go.

Compatible with TeslaThis extension cord charging cable is compatible with Tesla High Powered Wall Connectors, all generations of Destination Chargers, and Mobile Connectors, providing versatile charging options for your Tesla EV.

Not suitable for superchargersPlease note that this Tesla charging cable extension cord is not compatible with Superchargers, but it is ideal for extending the reach of your Tesla Charger at home or on the road.

SupportAll Rexing products comes with an 18 month warranty. We stand behind the quality of our products, and this extension cord is no exception.

