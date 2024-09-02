Here’s one of the best prices ever on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models at $379 ($150 off)

Justin Kahn -
Apple
$150 off $379
Apple Watch Series 9

Joining the ongoing Labor Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals at Amazon and Best Buy with $100 in savings, Walmart is taking things up a notch with even deeper deals on the 45m GPS + Cell models. You’ll find the Silver aluminum case model with the Winter Blue Sport Loop as well as the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Loop both marked down to $379 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $529 configurations seeing deep $150 price drops today. These particular options are both solid out on Amazon right now where very rarely ever go on sale for less than $429. 

It’s certainly no secret that Apple is readying the unveil of the new Series 10 models and likely the Ultra 3 wearables – they should be on display for the first in an official capacity at this time next week. But for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest the second they get released, we are talking about $150 in savings on what is, as of right now, the newest Apple Watch Series model on the market. 

It might very well take until this time next year, or close to it, before we see a price drop like this readily available on what is arguably the two most sought-after Series 9 case colors and sizes. Today we are featuring the cell models that fetch a premium over the GPS-only variants, but you can also score those down at $329 or less right now of you’re not interested in the always-connected tech. 

Be sure to browse through our master Labor Day deal hub where you’ll find loads of notable price drops on Apple gear, from the best prices ever on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro and $250 off the M3 MacBook Air right through to AirPods and accessories. But you’ll see plenty of deals on MagSafe gear, other headphones, smart TVs, e-bikes, and more as well. Scope it all out right here

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45m...
Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series...
Golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell steel model...
Latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $...
Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE drops to $180 in a...
Nothing’s 2024 ANC Ear (a) wireless buds with 42-...
Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti Super i...
Belkin’s 2024 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging sta...
Load more...
Show More Comments