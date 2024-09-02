Here’s one of the best prices ever on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models at $379 ($150 off)

Joining the ongoing Labor Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals at Amazon and Best Buy with $100 in savings, Walmart is taking things up a notch with even deeper deals on the 45m GPS + Cell models. You’ll find the Silver aluminum case model with the Winter Blue Sport Loop as well as the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Loop both marked down to $379 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $529 configurations seeing deep $150 price drops today. These particular options are both solid out on Amazon right now where very rarely ever go on sale for less than $429.

It’s certainly no secret that Apple is readying the unveil of the new Series 10 models and likely the Ultra 3 wearables – they should be on display for the first in an official capacity at this time next week. But for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest the second they get released, we are talking about $150 in savings on what is, as of right now, the newest Apple Watch Series model on the market.

It might very well take until this time next year, or close to it, before we see a price drop like this readily available on what is arguably the two most sought-after Series 9 case colors and sizes. Today we are featuring the cell models that fetch a premium over the GPS-only variants, but you can also score those down at $329 or less right now of you’re not interested in the always-connected tech.

Be sure to browse through our master Labor Day deal hub where you’ll find loads of notable price drops on Apple gear, from the best prices ever on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro and $250 off the M3 MacBook Air right through to AirPods and accessories. But you’ll see plenty of deals on MagSafe gear, other headphones, smart TVs, e-bikes, and more as well. Scope it all out right here.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!