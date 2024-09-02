Black Friday prices return for Labor Day with Segway EVs up to 61% off starting from $130

Today, Segway is launching its short-term Labor Day sale through September 5 that is taking up to $1,500 off its large lineup of EVs. One of the biggest deals this time around, and also a personal favorite of mine, is the Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter that is down at $299.99 shipped. Usually priced at $650, we last saw this low of a rate during last year’s Black Friday sales, with 2024 as a whole keeping prices above $360. It returns here today with a massive 53% markdown, giving you back $350 in savings and returning costs back to the lowest price we have seen to date.

I’ve been cruising around the pothole-marked streets of NYC for the last four years on a Ninebot E22 and I can do nothing but recommend it to folks looking for a durable yet affordable EV for basic commuter needs. The sturdy, foldable frame houses a 300W brushless DC motor powered by the 184Wh battery that delivers three different riding modes, each with their own differing speed and travel distance settings which I discuss further below. Nowadays it also comes with an optional/adjustable seat with multiple shock-absorbing functionality added in to ensure your rides are as smooth as they are convenient, an add-on mine lacked back when I first got it.

Cruise mode will have you limited to 9.3 MPH, but gives you the greatest distance of 13.6 miles. Its normal mode bumps the speed limitations to 12.4 MPH, with mileage varying dropping down near the same number, depending on the road/trail conditions. The third mode can be unlocked with the help of an external battery pack that ramps speeds up to 15.5 MPH (at the cost of mileage), extends its range to 27 miles (while at lower speeds on flatter surfaces), while also increasing its incline handling (up to 15%). One thing to note here is that if you’re just looking for the cheapest means to get short distances, you might consider the F25 KickScooter that boasts the same max stats (and some harsher critiques) at the same base price, but everyone I know with the external battery pack on the E22 has been more than happy for years and likely more to come.

Notable Ninebot e-scooter discounts:

More Ninebot e-scooter discounts:

Ninebot e-scooters for kids:

Other Ninebot discounts:

S MAX Self-Balancing Scooter: $700 (Reg. $1,200) 12.4 MPH max, 23.6-mile range exclusive lean-steering

(Reg. $1,200) GoKart Pro 2: $2,000 (Reg. $2,300) 26.7 MPH for up to 15.5 miles doubles as immersive racing controller with haptic feedback comes with detachable S MAX scooter

(Reg. $2,300)

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to shop through all the best discounts on other EVs – with plenty of ongoing e-bike sales in particular, which we collected together in last week’s Electrified roundup and are still going for the next few days.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter features:

The Ninebot KickScooter E22, an electric scooter with seat, strives to reach new heights of performance with the BDLC. The upgrade comes in the form of greater riding dynamic provided by faster acceleration plus stronger 15% hill grade capability. The Ninebot KickScooter E22 folds in one step, even with the seat attached, and can easily fit in the back of your car. Its net weight is 29.8 lbs. Allowing you to carry it onto subways and elevators, unlocking unlimited possibilities.

