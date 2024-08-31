9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. Starting with EVs, there are a few sales/discounts in particular that stand out among the rest since Rad Power’s two models that were at $999 have officially sold out – but the other deals in that sale are still live! Specifically, there’s Aventon’s Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike that is down at $1,599 and comes with $700 in free gear, including an extra battery to double its travel range to 120 miles, as well as the other tried and true models under the brand getting discounts. Velotric has also increased its Summer Sale savings up to $1,100, with the T1 e-bike benefitting from the full amount and also getting the range extender battery to hit 100 miles in one go. There’s also the always-reliable Lectric e-bike bundle discounts too, as well as the new auto-shifting Blix Vika X Folding e-bike, and more.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

***All prices subject to change at any time!

Aventon Pace 500.3 Step-Though e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear

Aventon has increased the deals in its Labor Day sales, now offering up to $900 in combined savings on e-bikes and their bundled packages. The brand’s popular Soltera.2 e-bike is down at the lowest price here for $1,099 shipped, which you can learn more about in our hands-on review over at Electrek, but it’s the Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike that is seeing one of the best deals for $1,599 shipped, and also coming along with over $700 in free gear – including a free extra battery! While we saw a few discounts direct from Aventon in the beginning of the year, taking costs as low as $1,399 before June’s tariffs went into effect, the biggest discounts came from Best Buy, where we saw it fall to $1,099 in January and $1,199 in May, albeit without any free gear. Today you’re looking at a solid $200 markdown off its price tag, giving you the third-lowest price we have tracked along with a free extra battery, a suspension seatpost glide, and a portable air pump all valued at $738.

Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC power stations from $150 (Reg. $200+)

Anker is once again dominating this week’s non-EV deals, with plenty of excitement surrounding the release of its newest SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC power stations that start from a discounted $150 rate, as well as a massive $2,498 in savings on a few SOLIX F3800 Power Station bundles that start you off at a home-supporting 7,680Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 53,800Wh which can run your entire home for weeks on end. There’s also plenty of sales and discounts on EcoFlow and Jackery backup power units, some budget-friendly tool options, one of AeroGarden’s larger hydroponic gardens, an array of Rexing EV charger adapters that are 25% off, and more – plus, another great opportunity to add Samsung’s ENERGY STAR certified and AI-powered Bespoke all-in-one electric washer/ventless dryer starting among its lowest prices with tons of extra ways to save. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Green Deals we are tracking this week.

Anker is giving folks the first official chances to save on its new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations that launched this morning starting from $149.99 shipped for the DC model. Down from its $200 price tag, you’re looking at a $50 markdown here, while the AC model is receiving a $60 markdown from its $250 price tag, landing at $189.99 shipped. These discounts are automatically applied and will continue through to September 3, giving folks a solid opportunity to add this new backup solution to their bag just as it hits the market. We give you the full rundown in our initial launch coverage from two weeks ago, or you can learn more by heading below.

My personal Electrified kit

While I generally focus on Green Deals here at 9to5Toys – eco-friendly devices and equipment focused on replacing non-renewable resources – you’ll also find quite a few other everyday additions to my home that I highly recommend:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!