HP’s new 2024 Chromebook 14a has never sold for less at $220 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering HP’s new Chromebook 14a with Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $219.99 shipped. This is one of the newer models the brand debuted earlier this year for $300. This particular Chromebook saw its first big discount back in June when it dropped to $250 for the first time. Today’s 27% deal drops it $20 below its previous all-time from last month to mark the best price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Head below for more details.

The HP Chromebook 14a model discounted today is an entry-level machine powered by an Intel N100 processor. It’s paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it sports a 14-inch panel with 1366×768 resolution. This laptop running Chrome OS is very much a barebones machine, but it’s hard to go wrong with it, especially at the $220 low today on Amazon. Other highlights of the HP Chromebook 14a include dual front-firing speakers, USB-C charging, a good selection of ports, and more.

This, by the way, is not the only laptop that’s discounted right now and we are also tracking a bunch of deals on the new Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs right now for Labor Day with up to $350 off. In fact, Best Buy is also offering Chromebooks with up to $230 in savings as a part of its Back to School sale.

HP Chromebook Plus 14a features:

TAKE ON THE DAY – Get the performance and graphics you need with an Intel Processor N100 at the affordability you want to connect, learn, and play anywhere

CONNECT WITH CONFIDENCE – Chat or collaborate with friends using the high-quality HP True Vision HD camera and keep your private moments private with the easy-to-access camera privacy shutter when not in use

DESIGNED TO UNWIND IN STYLE – With the large 14 inch diagonal display and dual upfiring speakers, which allow direct sound travel, you will be ready to dive into all your shows when you need to unwind

HD DISPLAY – Enjoy your entertainment with the great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels

CHROME OS – Chromebooks run Chrome OS, the Google-designed operating system that has never had a virus, automatically keeps everything up to date, and has apps for anything

