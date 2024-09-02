Massive $780 discount knocks LG’s new 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor down to $920 low

We just spotted a deal that drops LG’s new 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor to $919.90 shipped. This display hit the scene earlier this year carrying a $1,700 price tag alongside a few other UltraGear monitors. It saw its first major discount in July when it dropped to $1,100 mark, but today’s 46% discount shaves an impressive $780 off this curved gaming monitor’s price tag to land it at the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. Head below for more details.

The LG UltraGear 45GS95QE model discounted today is a curved gaming monitor with a 45-inch WQHD OLED panel. It comes with support for up to 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms response time for smooth and responsive gaming, and it also has NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Other highlights of this curved gaming monitor include DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, a good selection of ports including an HDMI 2.1, a sturdy stand with height adjustment, and more.

This LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor would pair nicely with Alienware’s Aurora R16 gaming desktop that is discounted to $1,487 today, down from its usual price of $2,150. More deals on gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub.

LG UltraGear 45-inch WQHD 240Hz curved gaming monitor features:

45” Display, 21:9 Aspect Ratio – With a huge 45” display, 21:9 aspect ratio and a dramatic curved OLED screen, you’ll feel like you’re actually in the game. Experience next-level gaming performance with LG UltraGear OLED.

12% Larger Screen – Size matters in OLED gaming. A 45″ 21:9 screen is 12% larger than a 49″ 32:9 display.

MLA+ 275 nits – Micro Lens Array produces bright OLED gaming at 275 nits (typical) brightness.

800R Curved Screen – This UltraGear OLED monitor’s dramatic and steep 800R curve draws you in with game play by extending the periphery to feel like you’re surround by the action.

240Hz Refresh Rate/0.03 Response Time – Gear up for smooth gameplay with an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition. Plus, enjoy smoother scenes with less lag or ghosting thanks to LG UltraGear OLED’s nearly instantaneous 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

